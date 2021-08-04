Taste Lava Terrace Cellars Wines at First Friday in Downtown Bend

Celebrate First Friday with Lava Terrace Cellars at Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty in downtown Bend. We invite you to taste our wines and view the artwork of Lori Orlando. The event is 5-9pm Friday, August 6 at Cascade Sotheby’s, 821 NW Wall St.

Mark your calendar for upcoming tastings:

1-5pm Saturday, August 7 at the Black Butte General Store

3-6pm Friday, September 3 at Trailhead Liquor in Bend

1-5pm Saturday, September 4 at the Black Butte General Store.

The Wine Crush podcast

We had an absolute blast traveling to McMinnville to meet with Heidi Moore, host of the Wine Crush Podcast.

A huge thank you to Heidi, Daydream Agency producer and marketing manager Sami Sattva and production assistant Shea Bruce. What a wonderful team that definitely has a great deal of fun with their work. And the food by Dustin Joseph of Biscuit and Pickles was amazing.

The first time we listened to the Wine Crush Podcast, we made it a goal to be on the show. We are grateful to Heidi and her team for making a wish come true and for the incredible opportunity to share our love of growing hybrid grapes and making wine in Bend. We are excited to share our knowledge of Marquette, Marechal Foch, La Crescent and our new Rose. We hope you have as much fun listening to our interview as we did doing it. We also met Mélissa Rondeau and Greg McClellan of Suzor Wines in McMinnville. They have a charming story of how they combined their love of wine making to start a business and more. Grab yourself a bottle or two of our wine and relax in a cozy chair to listen to our story. Cheers!

Visit /winecrushpodcast.com to learn more about the Wine Crush Podcast and follow us on Instagram and Facebook for an update when the podcast will air.



Thank you for your support of Lava Terrace Cellars

We started selling our wines about one year ago. We are incredibly grateful to all the businesses that carry our wines, host wine tastings and share our story about growing grapes and making wine in Bend. And, we are thankful to everyone who purchases our wines. Owning a vineyard and a winery requires long days, lots of worries about the weather and always thinking about what’s next. Your support provides the inspiration we need to continue to pursue our goals. Here’s to more wine tastings and enjoying the last month of summer. Make it an August to remember.

Our wines are available at:

3rd Street Beverage, Bend

Central Oregon Locavore Indoor Farmers Market, Bend

Trailhead Liquor, Bend

The Wine Shop and Beer Tasting Bar, Downtown Bend

CE Lovejoy’s Brookswood Market, Bend

Market of Choice, Bend

Elixir Wine Group, Bend

Newport Market, Bend

Eqwine Wine Bar, Redmond

Black Butte Ranch, General Store

Oliver Lemon’s, Sisters

Oliver Lemon’s, Terrebonne

What’s happening in the vineyard

We are starting to see veraison in our Marquette and Marechal Foch, and we have finished planting the Brianna, Crimson Pearl and Marechal Foch. The crop looks amazing as we begin to count down the days until harvest, about 60 days away.



Harvest volunteers

We are creating a list of volunteers for our 2021 harvest. If the weather and everything goes as we think it will, we will be harvesting in mid to late September. We will provide volunteers with coffee, juice and breakfast treats in the morning and lunch after we are done. If you would like to be part of our fall harvest team, send an email to lavaterracecellars@gmail.com.

lavaterracecellars.com