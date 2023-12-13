Under the Marquee

The Queen’s Cartoonists

Live music and vintage cartoons!

Presented by Tower Theatre Foundation

Saturday, December 16 at 2pm

These charismatic and comedic musicians perfectly synchronize soundtracks and sound effects to half a dozen festive animated short films. Holiday Hurrah includes an interactive game show plus the band’s take on the bizarre featurette Santa Claus Conquers the Martians! Bring the family and visitors to this special Saturday movie matinee. Yule love it!

Portland Cello Project

with Saeeda Wright

Presented by Tower Theatre Foundation

Sunday, December 17 at 7:30pm

*Low Ticket Alert*

The eclectic and innovative ensemble returns to debut their new, and first, holiday show, Under the Mistletoe. This all-star group of Pacific Northwest cellists will be fronted by a staple of the Portland R&B scene, magnetic soul singer — and former back-up vocalist for Prince — Saeeda Wright.

“It doesn’t get much more genre-crossing than this.” ~MTV

Swingin’ Tower Christmas

Presented by Tower Theatre Foundation

Performance Sponsor: Harcourts The Garner Group

Thursday-Saturday, December 21-23

Bring the family and holiday visitors for the most swingin’ Christmas songs, carols and stories of the season. A 17-piece big band of top local musicians lays down the groove for a cast of outstanding local singers. Heather Salvesen and Jim Tennant host this celebration sure to keep your Yule cool. Keep an eye out for Olive the Elf, and the big man himself…Santa!

Samantha Fish

plus duo Sgt. Splendor

Presented by Tower Theatre Foundation

Thursday, December 28 at 7:30pm

An electric singer-songwriter and guitarist, Fish brings extraordinary power to her brand of Blues and Rock, expressing herself through combustible riffs, visceral rhythms and spine-tingling vocals. Inspired and influenced by Bonie Raitt, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Tom Petty and the Rolling Stones, she took home 10 Independent Blues Awards in 2020, including Artist of the Year. Special guests are the formidable duo Sgt. Splendor (Kate Vargas and Eric McFadden).

The Fab Four

Performs The Beatles’ Rubber Soul

Presented by Emporium Presents

Friday, December 29 at 7:30pm

The 2023 tour brings The Fab Four’s all new show to the stage, a performance of The Beatles’ “Rubber Soul” in its entirety, as well as the Beatles’ greatest hits.

With uncanny live renditions of classics such as Can’t Buy Me Love, Yesterday, A Day In The Life, Twist And Shout, Here Comes The Sun, and Hey Jude, the Fab Four will make you think you are watching the real thing.

Their incredible stage performances include three costume changes representing every era of the Beatles ever-changing career.

2023 LessonPLAN Year End Campaign

Help Us Reach Our Goal by December 31

Our annual campaign is underway! This year’s goal is $71,000 to provide educational performances for 8,000 public, private and home school students. That’s an increase of 35% in order to meet the growing needs of educators across the region.

Support the Tower Education Fund and make a tax-deductible gift to engage the hearts and minds of local students through world-class performing arts.

Learn more about LessonPLAN here.

