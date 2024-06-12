You’re Invited!

(The fourth annual Lost in Place Writing Intensive will take place at the Summer Lake Lodge in Summer Lake, Oregon | Photo courtesy of High Desert Museum)

Nurture Your Love of Writing Surrounded by Nature

Calling all writers and lovers of nature!

The Writing Ranch and the High Desert Museum are offering a unique weekend writing intensive at the Summer Lake Lodge in Summer Lake Oregon.

Come spend a long weekend nurturing your creative side while soaking up sun at our 4th annual Lost in Place Nature Writing Intensive!

You can look forward to…

Daily generative writing workshops led by High Desert writer, OSU-Cascades MFA instructor and founder of the Writing Ranch Ellen Waterston.

Workshops informed and complemented by morning field trips and evening discussions led by naturalist and High Desert Museum Curator of Wildlife Jon Nelson.

A daily workshop complemented by a field trip and discussion with noted archaeologist Dennis Jenkins, field school director for the Museum of Natural and Cultural History Museum/University of Oregon.

Fourth Annual Lost in Place Nature Writing Intensive

August 8-11, 2024

Space is limited — RSVP today!

Learn More

highdesertmuseum.org