Bend’s 4 Peaks Music Festival Announces their 2024 Schedule

4 Peaks Music Festival brings its musical summer solstice celebration back to Bend for their 16th family-friendly event June 20-23. 4 Peaks proudly announces their daily schedule on two stages from Thursday through Sunday. Each day includes having fun with your friends & family, shopping the vendors, access to reasonably-priced food and drinks. Full weekend passes and single day tickets are on sale now.
Thursday @ 4 Peaks
Catch 3 great bands for only $41!
TEB
Fiery PNW Americana Band that Jams!
The Pickpockets
Rippin’ Bluegrass from Salt Lake City
Billy & the Box Kid
Foot stompin’ Acoustic Rock n Roll
Friday @ 4 Peaks
7 bands + silent disco for only $120!
Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country
Guitar Wizardry Country Jamband
ALO
Norcal adventure rockers
Miko Marks
Roots Country Singer
Ural Thomas and the Pain
Portland’s Soul Brother Number One
Wolfchild
Seattle Cinematic Folk Rock
Greenneck Daredevils
PNW Americana Folk Rock n Roll
Morning Yoga with Nicole Baumann
DJs Lunalday & Schaab Late Night Silent Disco
Saturday @ 4 Peaks
8 bands + silent disco + silent band for only $120!
Neal Francis
Piano-Rocking Singer/Songwriter
Southern Avenue
Memphis soul band
Diggin Dirt
West Coast Funk Outfit
Pixie and the Partygrass Boys
Utah-based Party, Punk, Pop, Bluegrass & Funk
Magnolia Boulevard
Americana Rock n Roll
Bon Bon Vivant
High Energy Dance Music
Broken Compass Bluegrass
California String Band
The Hasbens
High Energy Groovy Jamband
Morning Yoga with Nicole Baumann
Call Down Thunder Silent Band Set
DJs Liamlantern & EYENEYE Late Night Silent Disco
Sunday @ 4 Peaks
Phish is Dead for only $41!
Garcia Birthday Band
Plays the Grateful Dead
The Hasbens
Plays Phish
Morning Yoga with Nicole Baumann
The 16th incarnation of the family-friendly 4 Peaks Music Festival returns to the picturesque Stevenson Ranch, framed by the scenic Cascade Mountains. The ranch offers wide open spaces and multiple stages, allowing for intimate camping with your friends & family while you discover your new favorite band. Attendees can look forward to morning yoga with Nicole Baumann, world-class music throughout the day & night, and late-night Silent Disco by Mobile Dance Party while enjoying local food, craft beverages, and artisan vendors. Kids will never forget the newly-expanded Kidlandia. So, grab your family and meet your friends, old and new, at the Stevenson Ranch for the 2024 4 Peaks Music Festival!
4PeaksMusic.com • Facebook.com/4PeaksMusic • instagram.com/4PeaksMusic • Twitter.com/4Peaks • Youtube.com/@4PeaksMusicFestival