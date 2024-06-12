Bend’s 4 Peaks Music Festival Announces their 2024 Schedule

4 Peaks Music Festival brings its musical summer solstice celebration back to Bend for their 16th family-friendly event June 20-23. 4 Peaks proudly announces their daily schedule on two stages from Thursday through Sunday. Each day includes having fun with your friends & family, shopping the vendors, access to reasonably-priced food and drinks. Full weekend passes and single day tickets are on sale now.

Thursday @ 4 Peaks

Catch 3 great bands for only $41!

TEB

Fiery PNW Americana Band that Jams!

The Pickpockets

Rippin’ Bluegrass from Salt Lake City

Billy & the Box Kid

Foot stompin’ Acoustic Rock n Roll

Friday @ 4 Peaks

7 bands + silent disco for only $120!

Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country

Guitar Wizardry Country Jamband

ALO

Norcal adventure rockers

Miko Marks

Roots Country Singer

Ural Thomas and the Pain

Portland’s Soul Brother Number One

Wolfchild

Seattle Cinematic Folk Rock

Greenneck Daredevils

PNW Americana Folk Rock n Roll

Morning Yoga with Nicole Baumann

DJs Lunalday & Schaab Late Night Silent Disco

Saturday @ 4 Peaks

8 bands + silent disco + silent band for only $120!

Neal Francis

Piano-Rocking Singer/Songwriter

Southern Avenue

Memphis soul band

Diggin Dirt

West Coast Funk Outfit

Pixie and the Partygrass Boys

Utah-based Party, Punk, Pop, Bluegrass & Funk

Magnolia Boulevard

Americana Rock n Roll

Bon Bon Vivant

High Energy Dance Music

Broken Compass Bluegrass

California String Band

The Hasbens

High Energy Groovy Jamband

Morning Yoga with Nicole Baumann

Call Down Thunder Silent Band Set

DJs Liamlantern & EYENEYE Late Night Silent Disco

Sunday @ 4 Peaks

Phish is Dead for only $41!

Garcia Birthday Band

Plays the Grateful Dead

The Hasbens

Plays Phish

Morning Yoga with Nicole Baumann

The 16th incarnation of the family-friendly 4 Peaks Music Festival returns to the picturesque Stevenson Ranch, framed by the scenic Cascade Mountains. The ranch offers wide open spaces and multiple stages, allowing for intimate camping with your friends & family while you discover your new favorite band. Attendees can look forward to morning yoga with Nicole Baumann, world-class music throughout the day & night, and late-night Silent Disco by Mobile Dance Party while enjoying local food, craft beverages, and artisan vendors. Kids will never forget the newly-expanded Kidlandia. So, grab your family and meet your friends, old and new, at the Stevenson Ranch for the 2024 4 Peaks Music Festival!

4PeaksMusic.com • Facebook.com/4PeaksMusic • instagram.com/4PeaksMusic • Twitter.com/4Peaks • Youtube.com/@4PeaksMusicFestival