Bend’s 4 Peaks Music Festival Announces their 2024 Schedule

4 Peaks Music Festival brings its musical summer solstice celebration back to Bend for their 16th family-friendly event June 20-23. 4 Peaks proudly announces their daily schedule on two stages from Thursday through Sunday. Each day includes having fun with your friends & family, shopping the vendors, access to reasonably-priced food and drinks. Full weekend passes and single day tickets are on sale now.

Thursday @ 4 Peaks

Catch 3 great bands for only $41!

TEB
Fiery PNW Americana Band that Jams!

The Pickpockets
Rippin’ Bluegrass from Salt Lake City

Billy & the Box Kid
Foot stompin’ Acoustic Rock n Roll

Friday @ 4 Peaks

7 bands + silent disco for only $120!

Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country
Guitar Wizardry Country Jamband

ALO
Norcal adventure rockers

Miko Marks
Roots Country Singer

Ural Thomas and the Pain
Portland’s Soul Brother Number One

Wolfchild
Seattle Cinematic Folk Rock

Greenneck Daredevils
PNW Americana Folk Rock n Roll

Morning Yoga with Nicole Baumann
DJs Lunalday & Schaab Late Night Silent Disco

Saturday @ 4 Peaks

8 bands + silent disco + silent band for only $120!

Neal Francis
Piano-Rocking Singer/Songwriter

Southern Avenue
Memphis soul band

Diggin Dirt
West Coast Funk Outfit

Pixie and the Partygrass Boys
Utah-based Party, Punk, Pop, Bluegrass & Funk

Magnolia Boulevard
Americana Rock n Roll

Bon Bon Vivant
High Energy Dance Music

Broken Compass Bluegrass
California String Band

The Hasbens
High Energy Groovy Jamband

Morning Yoga with Nicole Baumann
Call Down Thunder Silent Band Set
DJs Liamlantern & EYENEYE Late Night Silent Disco

Sunday @ 4 Peaks

Phish is Dead for only $41!

Garcia Birthday Band
Plays the Grateful Dead

The Hasbens
Plays Phish

Morning Yoga with Nicole Baumann

The 16th incarnation of the family-friendly 4 Peaks Music Festival returns to the picturesque Stevenson Ranch, framed by the scenic Cascade Mountains. The ranch offers wide open spaces and multiple stages, allowing for intimate camping with your friends & family while you discover your new favorite band. Attendees can look forward to morning yoga with Nicole Baumann, world-class music throughout the day & night, and late-night Silent Disco by Mobile Dance Party while enjoying local food, craft beverages, and artisan vendors. Kids will never forget the newly-expanded Kidlandia. So, grab your family and meet your friends, old and new, at the Stevenson Ranch for the 2024 4 Peaks Music Festival!

4PeaksMusic.com Facebook.com/4PeaksMusicinstagram.com/4PeaksMusicTwitter.com/4PeaksYoutube.com/@4PeaksMusicFestival

