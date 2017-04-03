Arts at Risk

The Trump administration federal budget proposal would eliminate the National Endowment for the Humanities, the National Endowment for the Arts, Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, as well as other agencies. This of course is shortsighted, ludicrous and absurd…replacing organizations that create empathy and passion for other people…with armored helicopters, fighter jets and drones.

Art matters and inspires. Art builds communities. Art strengthens and reflects our experiences. Art and humanities collect our history and provide inspiration. Art is a global and culturally rich enterprise.

This is not an old, tired sentiment. The evolving global economy demands a creative workforce and the need for art and humanities is more important than ever: “In my own philanthropy and business endeavors, I have seen the critical role that the arts play in stimulating creativity and in developing vital communities….the arts have a crucial impact on our economy and are an important catalyst for learning, discovery and achievement in our country,” says Paul G. Allen, co-founder of Microsoft.

Arts education has proved essential to a technology-based workplace forming the ability to communicate, solve problems, be innovative

and collaborative.

The proposed federal budget will drastically reshape the nation’s cultural infrastructure. Be sure you do everything you can to make your voice heard that arts and humanities matter!