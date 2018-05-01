At Liberty New Exhibition: Anna Fidler: Vampires & Wolfmen

Opening Reception with Artist on First Friday of May

At Liberty , a year-round dedicated arts space and cultural hub in Downtown Bend, is pleased to announce their new exhibition: Anna Fidler: Vampires and Wolfmen. The exhibition will open May 4, 2018 with an Artist’s Reception during Downtown Bend’s First Friday Event.

At Liberty is delighted to bring Anna Fidler’s work to Bend. The Vampires and Wolfmen Series will feature monumental portraits of individuals from the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries as vampires and werewolves.

“The legend of the vampire is of particular interest to me due to the subject’s innate

romanticism fused with a form of energy exchange—in this case the transference of life from one being to another,” says artist Fidler.

The series features 20 pieces on paper are composed of glittery mica-enriched acrylic washes and colored pencils ranging in sizes 20” x 16” to 99” x 72”.

All photographs for the series were sourced from the Oregon Historical Society and

include images from families both prominent and unknown. “My decisions to use specific individuals were based purely on facial expressions and features that could be interpreted as mysterious, haunting or strange,” added Fidler.

“Anna’s large-scale photographic portraits of early Oregonians are not only captivating; they are both timeless and of-the-moment telling a rich story of Oregon’s past,” says René Mitchell, says At Liberty partner.

“Anna has exhibited worldwide in New York, Los Angeles, Tokyo, Washington D.C. as well as at the Portland Art Museum, and we are thrilled to add At Liberty to this list,” said Mitchell.

Fidler is a full-time instructor at Oregon State University, where she teaches Foundations Drawing and Painting, and is the coordinator of Oregon State University’s JumpstART, a summer Pre-college Visual Arts Workshop sponsored by the School of Arts and Communication. The program is designed for young artists, ages 15 to 18, who have demonstrated a heightened interest in the visual arts and seek an opportunity to increase their skills.

Vampires and Wolfmen will exhibit through June 30.

More about Anna Fidler

Anna Fidler is an artist and instructor in Corvallis, Oregon. Fidler moved from Traverse City, Michigan where she attended Interlochen Arts Academy and Western Michigan University (B.F.A. Painting) to the Pacific Northwest where she received her M.F.A. in Studio Art from Portland State University. Fidler’s large-scale works on paper are composed of glittery mica-enriched acrylic washes and colored pencils. Her work depicts invented landscapes, mythical happenings, and unseen energy in the universe involving such diverse subject matter as Victorian feminists, vampires and rock stars. Her work has been exhibited worldwide in New York, Los Angeles, Tokyo and Washington D.C and has been shown in The Portland Art Museum’s APEX series, The Boise Art Museum, The Everhart Museum of Natural History, Science, and Art, The University of Southern California, and The Japan Society in New York. Her exhibitions have been reviewed in Art in America, The Washington Post and The San Francisco Chronicle. Fidler has received numerous grants and awards, including an Oregon Arts Commission Individual Artist Fellowship, a Regional Arts and Culture Council Project Grant, and Residencies at Painting’s Edge in Idyllwild, California. Fidler is represented by Charles A. Hartman Fine Art in Portland, Oregon and Johansson Projects in Oakland, California.

More About At Liberty

At Liberty, located in Bend’s historic Liberty Theatre provides an inspiring and dynamic space for the exploration of arts and culture, through exhibitions, collaborations, and events. For more information on the space, renting the space, or ideas for collaboration, visit: www.atlibertyarts.com .