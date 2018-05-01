BEND CULTURAL TOURISM FUND COMMISSION MEETING

The BCTF Commission will have its public meeting Tuesday, May 8 from 2-4pm at the Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave. The Commission will be discussing the grant review process; budget updates and Commissioner election. The Commission will also welcome the next administrator for the Commission. There will be time for public comment at the end of the meeting.

Additionally, the Commission wants to remind people that grant applications are being accepted now from all types of organizations and individuals with projects that can help us meet the goal of bringing people to Bend, and supporting our local cultural activities – the priority is projects that occur in the shoulder seasons and winter months. Since this is an online application we recommend that you do not wait until the last minute to apply.

ABOUT THE BEND CULTURAL TOURISM FUND: The purpose of the Bend Cultural Tourism Fund is to enhance the local economy through the promotion and cultivation of Bend’s cultural tourism programs. The awarded grant funds will be used to: help attract cultural tourists during the shoulder seasons and winter months, when cultural tourism organizations are most active; diversify Bend’s tourism offerings; and build on efforts to establish Bend as a premier year-round cultural tourism destination.