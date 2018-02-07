Celtic Nights — Oceans of Hope The Epic Journeys of our Ancestors

Thursday, March 1 at 7:30pm the Tower Theatre Foundation invites you to take a journey through Irish history with Celtic Nights — Oceans of Hope. Through traditional music, song and dance from 12 of Ireland’s most talented performers, audiences experience the struggles and dreams of a people fighting for liberty, freedom, dignity and above all, family. “Celtic Nights have brought our distinctive and evolving music and dance tradition to the world stage and showcased our tradition in spectacular fashion,” said Enda Kenny, former Prime Minister of Ireland. The performance tells the story of Irish emigration to America, Australia, Canada and New Zealand; it’s not only about the past, but also about the present and the glorious future.
www.towertheatre.org
facebook.com/TheTowerTheatre
Celtic Nights — Oceans of Hope
Thursday, March 1 at 7:30pm
Tower Theatre | 835 NW Wall Street | Bend, Oregon
541-317-0700 or TowerTheatre.org
Reserved Seating $42, $52, $67 (Plus $3 preservation fee)
Tickets: Box Office, 835 NW Wall | 541-317-0700 | www.towertheatre.org