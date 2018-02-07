Celtic Nights — Oceans of Hope The Epic Journeys of our Ancestors

Thursday, March 1 at 7:30pm the Tower Theatre Foundation invites you to take a journey through Irish history with Celtic Nights — Oceans of Hope. Through traditional music, song and dance from 12 of Ireland’s most talented performers, audiences experience the struggles and dreams of a people fighting for liberty, freedom, dignity and above all, family. “Celtic Nights have brought our distinctive and evolving music and dance tradition to the world stage and showcased our tradition in spectacular fashion,” said Enda Kenny, former Prime Minister of Ireland. The performance tells the story of Irish emigration to America, Australia, Canada and New Zealand; it’s not only about the past, but also about the present and the glorious future.

Celtic Nights — Oceans of Hope

Thursday, March 1 at 7:30pm

Tower Theatre | 835 NW Wall Street | Bend, Oregon

541-317-0700 or TowerTheatre.org

Reserved Seating $42, $52, $67 (Plus $3 preservation fee)

