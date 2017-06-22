Charlie Parr at Crow’s Fee Commons

Charlie Parr, amazing player, insightful writer and all around good dude, will be in Bend on Saturday, July 22 at 7pm at Crow’s Feet Commons touring for Stumpjumper.

Produced by Phil Cook in rural North Carolina, Stumpjumper harnesses the excitement of Charlie’s live show, highlighting his blistering finger-picking, foot-stomping blues and finely crafted songs like Over the Red Cedar, Falcon and Remember Me If I Forget.

His songs are populated with a list of characters you wouldn’t ordinarily meet: old ladies going to buy the cheap wine (they ain’t no better than the bums), a woman with an uncontrollable temper and people getting left out of getting the American dream.

Long a part of the Duluth, Minnesota music scene (Alan Sparhawk and Low, Trampled by Turtles), Charlie’s inspiration is drawn from the alternately fertile and frozen soil of Minnesota; his songs exude a Midwestern sensibility and humility.

crowsfeetcommons.com