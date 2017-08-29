Heathers, The Musical Opens September 1 at 2nd Street Theater

Stage Right Productions and Lonely Fish Productions present Heathers the Musical written by Laurence O’Keefe and Kevin Murphy running through September 16. There will an opening night champagne reception from 6:30 to 7:30pm on September 1, which is also considered National Heathers Day, as the show opens with the lines, “September 1st 1989…dear diary….”

Heathers The Musical tells the story of high schooler Veronica Sawyer (Natalie Kniola) who finds herself on the inside with the popular girls Heather Chandler, Heather MacNamara and Heather Duke, the ruthless clique at Westerberg High. Along with the football jocks, they rule the school, making life a living hell for anyone who crosses them or their path. But before she can get comfortable atop the high school food chain, Veronica falls in love with the dangerously sexy new kid J.D. (Matthew Vigil) When Heather Chandler (Anyssa Bohanan), the Almighty, kicks her out of the group, Veronica and J.D. plot the end of The Heathers.

Many suicide prevention organizations around the country team up with productions of Heathers The Musical to help with outreach and education. Recently several of the Bend cast members and production team attended a QPR (Question. Persuade. Refer.) Training provided by Deschutes County Suicide Prevention to learn how to help someone who may be contemplating taking their own life, and there will be a talk back after the Sunday performances on September 3 and 10 after the 3pm matinee performance.

Information and materials will be available during the performances, which run Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm.

Tickets are available at www.2ndstreettheater.com. $25 for adults and $22 for seniors/students