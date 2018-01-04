Cascade School of Music’s Fortissimo Award Winner: Makhena Waldron

(Photo courtesy of Cascade School of Music)

Cascade School of Music announced 12-year-old guitar student, Makhena Waldron, has been awarded the Fortissimo Award for November, 2017. Makhena is a student of Matt Gwinup and Cullie Treichler, and the daughter of Seth and Susie Waldron of Bend.

The Fortissimo Award recognizes students in year three and above of private instruction who exhibit talent, effort and achievement. These are Cascade School of Music’s best students. The students who receive this award have been nominated by their teachers as showing both great promise as musicians along with great perseverance and commitment to their craft.

Along with an award certificate, Makhena received a $100 scholarship toward her private lessons and a gift from award sponsor Cuppa Yo and Cascade Indoor Sports. Makhena and subsequent monthly Fortissimo Award winners will compete head to head for a $1,000 scholarship to continue their music studies at Cascade School of Music during Crescendo Bendo to be held at the Tower Theatre on June 2, 2018.

www.cascadeschoolofmusic.org