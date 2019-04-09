PJ Moon & The Swappers at Silver Moon Brewing April 26

(PJ Moon & The Swappers | Photo courtesy of PJ Moon)

With a diverse team of jazz, blues, indie and funk players originally “swapping” out every few shows, the group has become known for their modern rock and soul music with relevant, relatable lyrics on top of innovative rhythm and melodies. Having played shows across the country from Jackson Hole at the historic Silver Dollar Saloon to the famed Times Square Club, B.B. Kings, in New York, PJ Moon & The Swappers are excited to be bringing their upbeat show to Bend on April 26.

Floating between themes and genres while maintaining a uniquely recognizable sound, PJ Moon & the Swappers pride themselves on pushing the envelope of musical complexity in an originally inventive way. Inspired by musical groups like Red Hot Chili Peppers, Allman Brothers, Jack White, Alabama Shakes, and Vulfpeck, PJ Moon & The Swappers add their name to a line of artists that aspire to generate a new era in the modern rock and soul genre. The group maintains relatable lyrics throughout their original repertoire without losing the innovativeness and musical complexity of the rhythm and melodies. The result is a vigorous fusion of genres that pushes the limits of popular music to the very edge, yet stays within the boundaries of a catchy melody that makes it impossible to forget.

