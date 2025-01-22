2025 Sunriver Brewing Co. K9 Keg Pull with Bend VW Photo Bus

(Photo courtesy of Sunriver Brewing Co.)

The 2025 Sunriver Brewing Co. K9 Keg Pull is back as the premier winter event for the Village at Sunriver!

Sunriver Brewing Co. K9 Keg Pull entry fee is $25 per dog. All proceeds from the Keg Pull will benefit the Ronald McDonald House. We welcome all to enjoy the event with or without a dog. Dog related vendors will be on site as will Bend VW Photo Bus for commemorative photobooth photo strips!

Each dog is placed in a category based on their weight; and pull a keg specific to their weight class (Kegs are empty of any contents). Owners are encouraged to bring their own harnesses. If you do not have a harness, we will provide them for the race.

At the end of the race awards will be giving to “Fast as Lightning Fido” in each weight category. Dog owners are encouraged to participate by motivating their dog down the length of the course, a 120 foot snow runway.

Pre- registration will guarantee your dog a spot in the race, along with a $5 discount if you register by January 1 — so REGISTER NOW!

10am-1pm — Sign In & On-Site Registration

11am — First Race

3pm – Last Race (or when last dog runs)

Awards Ceremony after the last race, must be present to win

Weight Categories:

Under 10 Pounds — Pull a Foster’s Beer can

11-20 Pounds — Pull a growler

21-50 Pounds — Pull a pony keg

51-70 Pounds — Pull a full-sized keg

71-100 Pounds — Pull a full-sized keg

Over 100 Pounds — Pull a full-sized keg

Participants and spectators are encouraged to donate dog food and enter to win some great prizes. The dog food will be donated to the Humane Society of Central Oregon.

sunriverbrewingcompany.com