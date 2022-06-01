44th Season Mainstage Shows Announcement + Directors & Actors Needed

Cyrano de Bergerac (One Act)

Cascades Teen Theatre Drama

The classic story of the swashbuckling French swordsman who loves one to whom he dare not speak of his love.

July 14-27

I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change

Musical

A musical revue celebrating the mating game! This crowd-pleasing comedy takes on the truths and myths behind that contemporary conundrum knows as ‘the relationship.’

September 9-25

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Cascades Teen Theatre Musical

An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime.

​​October 13-23rd​

A Gift to Remember

Holiday Drama

On Christmas Eve in a train depot in New Hampshire, stranded strangers become collective friends. Through patience, understanding and humor, they realize the memory of this night will be a gift to remember.

November 26-December 18

The Fantasticks

Musical

A funny and romantic musical about a boy, a girl, and their two fathers who try to keep them apart.

January 13-29, 2023​​

Mejaski Choreography and Productions Presents

Something Rotten!

Musical

Choreographed and directed by Michelle Mejeski

February 9-27, 2023​

Murder on the Nile by Agatha Christie

Mystery

Blessed with beauty, enormous wealth, and a new husband, Kay Ridgeway embarks on a honeymoon voyage down the Nile. Fatal circumstances await when the idyllic surroundings are shattered by a shocking and brutal murder.

March 24 – April 9, 2023​

You Can’t Take It With You

Comedy

One of the most popular and successful plays of modern times, You Can’t Take It With You is Kaufman and Hart’s hilarious, delightful portrait of a charmingly eccentric family.

May 26-June 11, 2023​​

Calendar Girls

Comedy

Based on the true story of 11 older women who posed for a calendar to raise money for the Leukemia Research Fund, Calendar Girls opened at the Chichester Festival Theatre and has since become the fastest-selling play in British theatre history.

June 23-July 9, 2023​​

Calling All Directors

Did any of those titles catch your eye? We do not have directors for each of our mainstage shows next year. If you are interested in directing please click the “Apply” button below and complete our director’s application. We will be in touch!

Sneak Peek Show

We are excited to be offering a Sneak Peek of our upcoming season for the first time since the Pandemic began! The performance will include scenes from each of our Mainstage shows. Tickets are sold at the door and will be $20.​

Performances: July 1, 2 and 3

Casting Call

Actors Needed

We are holding auditions for our Sneak Peek Show.

Sunday May 29, 1-4pm at Cascades Theatre 148 NW Greenwood Ave. and Tuesday May 31, 6-9pm at Theatre 360 1900 Division St. #206.

We need actors of all ages for one scene from each show in our upcoming season.

We will have sides for you at the audition.

Act II Campaign

Fundraiser Fun!

We had a great time kicking off our campaign earlier this month. The entertainment was fantastic, the food was delicious and we raised an amazing $30,377.00.

Thank you all for your generosity!

Our Campaign continues all summer with special events and will culminate on November 20 at Tetherow Resort.​

Follow along on our website for details at cascadestheatrical.org/campaign.

