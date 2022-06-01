44th Season Mainstage Shows Announcement + Directors & Actors Needed

Cyrano de Bergerac (One Act)
Cascades Teen Theatre Drama
The classic story of the swashbuckling French swordsman who loves one to whom he dare not speak of his love.
July 14-27
I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change
Musical
A musical revue celebrating the mating game! This crowd-pleasing comedy takes on the truths and myths behind that contemporary conundrum knows as ‘the relationship.’
September 9-25
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Cascades Teen Theatre Musical
An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime.
October 13-23rd
A Gift to Remember
Holiday Drama
On Christmas Eve in a train depot in New Hampshire, stranded strangers become collective friends. Through patience, understanding and humor, they realize the memory of this night will be a gift to remember.
November 26-December 18
The Fantasticks
Musical
A funny and romantic musical about a boy, a girl, and their two fathers who try to keep them apart.
January 13-29, 2023
Mejaski Choreography and Productions Presents
Something Rotten!
Musical
Choreographed and directed by Michelle Mejeski
February 9-27, 2023
Murder on the Nile by Agatha Christie
Mystery
Blessed with beauty, enormous wealth, and a new husband, Kay Ridgeway embarks on a honeymoon voyage down the Nile. Fatal circumstances await when the idyllic surroundings are shattered by a shocking and brutal murder.
March 24 – April 9, 2023
You Can’t Take It With You
Comedy
One of the most popular and successful plays of modern times, You Can’t Take It With You is Kaufman and Hart’s hilarious, delightful portrait of a charmingly eccentric family.
May 26-June 11, 2023
Calendar Girls
Comedy
Based on the true story of 11 older women who posed for a calendar to raise money for the Leukemia Research Fund, Calendar Girls opened at the Chichester Festival Theatre and has since become the fastest-selling play in British theatre history.
June 23-July 9, 2023
