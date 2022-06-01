Deschutes Historical Museum Announces Juneteenth Free Day

(Maxville children | Photo courtesy of Deschutes Historical Museum)

The Deschutes Historical Museum has joined with Juneteenth Central Oregon and The Father’s Group to offer a free day on Saturday, June 18 as part of the Juneteenth 2022 celebrations.

Juneteenth 2022 is scheduled for June 18-19, 2022, at Drake Park. A full list of events, programs, and entertainment can be found on their website, juneteenthcentralor.com.

The Deschutes Historical Museum is currently hosting the exhibit Timber Culture, a traveling exhibit from the Maxville Heritage Interpretive Center. The exhibit explores the lives of loggers and their families drawn together from different cultures during the great migration of African Americans from the South, and presents an inclusive look at Oregon’s multicultural logging communities. In sharing and discussing the history of the segregated logging community of Maxville, Oregon, the exhibit examines issues of race and social justice through the lens of Oregon’s history.

“It’s an important story almost lost to memory if it weren’t for Maxville’s founder and executive director, Gwen Trice,” says Kelly Cannon-Miller, executive director for the Deschutes Historical Museum. “It not only challenges popular notions of who worked as loggers, but shows what was possible when Maxville’s families ignored the segregation lines drawn on town maps. We are excited to add Maxville’s voices to this year’s Juneteenth celebrations.”

Juneteenth Free Day hours are 10am to 4:30pm. The Deschutes Historical Museum is located in historic Reid School, 129 NW Idaho Ave., a short walk from the festivities at Drake Park. For more information, call 541-389-1813.

deschuteshistory.org • juneteenthcentralor.com