New Perspective for 2024

ARIES ~

January starts off with a lot of momentum and leads to important decisions. February challenges you to follow through on your decisions and make change. Be more of an observer in March and you will learn something very important. April is all about you and finally doing more of what you want. May is a playful time so make a point to enjoy yourself. Do something different in June and realize how good that feels. Be patient during the first part of July and realize you will get your chance at the end of the month. Slow down in August and find a new approach to an old situation. Hard work will be necessary in September and could create new opportunities. Let other people take the lead in October and realize you need time to regroup. November will invite you to step forward and show the world who you have become. December is full of surprises and you will be grateful for what happens.

TAURUS ~

Be honest with yourself in January and realize decisions are coming. Big decisions in February are cooperative and helpful. Change in March requires that you do more listening than talking. Step back a little in April and let other people take the lead. Baby steps in May are enough to make a huge difference. Follow your heart in June and do what feels right. Listen to your body in July and realize how important this is. Cooperation is available in August so use it to make big changes. Relationships get your attention in September and could surprise you in a good way. Allow yourself to be supported in October and you will benefit from what is offered. Move slowly in November and be willing to stay in the background. December wants you to make your happiness important and ask for what you want.

GEMINI ~

Keep a low profile in January and stay focused on yourself. Changes in February will ultimately make your situation much better. Small adjustments in March will create a big difference in the long run. Mind your own business in April and take care of what you need. Be patient in May and realize opportunities are coming soon. June brings the changes you have been wanting so be optimistic about what is happening. Rearrange a few things in July to make room for new things in your life. Multitasking in August is required in order to get everything done. Focus on your home in September and take time to make it more comfortable. Emotions are strong in October and it is important to be honest about how you feel. Move forward slowly in November and pay attention to the details. December is a time to make plans for the future and to dream about what you want.

CANCER ~

Be patient with yourself and others in January as you begin to make new plans. Decisions in February are designed to create more stability in your life. Listen to your intuition in March and trust that you know what to do. New beginnings in April could be an answer to your prayers. Do what makes you feel comfortable in May and remember how important this is. Changes in June could lead you to rearrange your living situation. Speak up in July and talk about what you need. Find a new approach to an old situation in August and realize this is what you have needed. Make yourself the most important in September and do what makes you happy. Stay focused on what you want in October while the people around you are going through changes. Step forward in November and realize it’s time for you to get your way. December is a time to think about your future and realize what you have wanted for a long time.

LEO ~

Step forward in January and make the necessary decisions. Hold steady in February as life presents new challenges. Be willing to wait in March and trust that your time is coming. Ask for what you want in April and realize you still need to be patient. Say “Yes” to something new in May and be excited about the opportunity. Changes in June will need you to adjust your plans while still moving forward. Love yourself enough in July to make your needs the most important. Work hard in August on the things that are important to you. September is a time to show the world what you have been doing lately. Emotions are intense in October and you may want to take time for yourself. November invites you to follow your dreams and do something that says you are ready. Stand up for yourself in December and remind yourself that your happiness is important.

VIRGO ~

Be patient in January and realize a decision is coming soon. February brings big decisions and it will be important to be optimistic about the outcome. Listen to your inner voice in March as it guides you through the changes. Keep it simple in April and do your best to have faith. Rewards are available in May so be open to what comes your way. A simple approach is best in June in order to keep things moving. Trust your feelings in July and do what you know feels right. Hard work in August will pay off so apply yourself completely. Follow the guidance of others in September and believe they are doing their best to help. Make your environment more comfortable in October and you appreciate it in the upcoming months. Find a gentle approach in November in order to keep the peace. Follow your heart in December and appreciate the changes that you are making.

LIBRA ~

Take a leap of faith in January and realize how important it is to believe in yourself. Decisions made in February will require patience and optimism about the outcome. A busy March will introduce you to new people and situations. Focus on your needs in April and remind yourself that this is necessary. Keep it simple in May and use moderation in everything you do. Think about the steps you take in June and be sure it moves you in the right direction. Listen to your emotions in July and let them influence your choices. Stay flexible in August as you explore new experiences. September brings opportunities so stay open to what shows up. Feel your way forward in October and only do what works for you. November is a time for nurturing yourself and tuning in to your needs. Be honest with yourself in December and make the necessary changes.

SCORPIO ~

Be honest with yourself in January about the decisions that need to be made. Recognize in February how your choices are impacting everything around you and think about what you are doing. Challenge yourself in March to make the changes that are necessary. New beginnings in April may seem small but can make a big difference in the long run. Opportunities that show up in May will create changes over the next few months. Keep life simple in June and it will be easier to move forward. Do what feels right in July and remind yourself that there will be more adjustments required. Make your health and well being important in August and realize how it’s up to you to follow through. Moderation is required in September and make the effort to stick to your promises. Step back a little in October and be sure you are taking good care of yourself. Everything speeds up in November and it will be important to continue making good choices. Trust yourself in December and do what you know works for you.

SAGITTARIUS ~

Take the lead in January and be steady with your approach. February asks you to make big decisions and follow through with your choices. Be your own best friend in March and encourage yourself to be happy with the changes. Choose a new direction in April and realize there is a lot to learn. Patience is required in May and it’s important to pay attention to the details. Explore the possibilities in June and understand you have lots of options. Take time to regroup in July and make sure you are taking good care of your body. Slow down in August and remind yourself that you have plenty of time to accomplish your goal. A change of plans in September will prove to be a good thing in the near future. Appreciate those around you in October and remember how important they are. A burst of energy in November is a sign that it’s time to move forward. December invites you to make plans for the future and celebrate what is coming.

CAPRICORN ~

Focus on your needs in January and take good care of yourself. Decisions made in February will ask that you follow through right away. Trust your intuition in March as you begin something new. Be patient in April and believe that you can still do what you want. Make a plan in May and be excited about the future. Changes in June will teach you to stay flexible with your approach. Make an effort to create a comfortable environment for yourself in July. Take time to heal in August and realize how important this is. September brings a surprise that will help you in your journey. Be grateful in October for the help that you receive. Follow your heart in November and make your happiness a priority. Remind yourself that you matter in December and do something special for yourself.

AQUARIUS ~

Make a plan for the upcoming year in January and be sure to include things you enjoy. Decisions are needed in February in order to move forward with your plan. Listen to your self in March and remember that you know best what you need. Do something spontaneous in April in order to keep things interesting. Keep life simple in May and pay attention to the details. Take a leap of faith in June and trust the direction you are going. Slow down in July and give yourself a chance to catch up. Organize some part of your life in August so that you can be more effective in the future. Get involved with something new in September that makes you feel like you are helping. Opportunities are available in October so stay open to invitations. Take your time in November and stay mindful of the direction you are heading. Make a decision in December that supports your happiness.

PISCES ~

Encourage yourself to take action in January and trust the direction you are going. Make a decision in February that will help you get what you need. Do something playful in March and remember how important this is. Follow your heart in April and you will end up where you belong. Keep it simple in May and realize how much easier it is when you do this. A change of plans in June could ask you to be patient with yourself and others. Get involved with what you love in July and let it fill you with joy. Take care of details in August in order to receive what you need. Step back a little in September as many things around you seem to speed up. Watch for signs in October and move forward when you see them. Find some quiet time in November in order to create peace in your heart. Make a decision in December and follow through right away.

Eileen Lock

