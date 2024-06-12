Amateur Radio Week in Oregon

Amateur Radio, a.k.a. Ham Radio, is a worldwide, licensed communications service. There are over 750,000 licensed ham operators in the United States (including over 20,000 in Oregon), and over 3 million worldwide. Ham radio operators use their skills and equipment to talk to other hams, near and far, over the airwaves. Ham Radio does not rely upon commercial infrastructure, instead relying upon operator training, talent, and ingenuity for its reliability and resilience.

On Field Day, Amateur Radio operators and clubs throughout the U.S. and Canada assemble temporary stations with computers, radios, antennas, batteries, and generators. Most Field Day station locations aren’t “typical” locations from which to operate, and include parks, parking lots, and mountaintops. These stations are built, used, and torn down.

Emergency communication is a primary purpose for the existence of Amateur Radio. It’s actually written into the FCC rules!

Amateur radio is considered a valuable resource by emergency management at all levels of government. Through participation in practice events like Field Day, hams become proficient at gearing up for and operating in emergencies (earthquakes, fires, floods, hurricanes, etc.), and being prepared to serve the public (marathons, trail runs, parades, etc.).

Field Day gives the public a first-hand opportunity to experience – and even participate in – Amateur Radio.

Amateur radio has, for more than 100 years, been the original DIY hobby, providing learning opportunities in computers, electronics, geography, math, and physics, with no age limits. The public is encouraged to visit, learn, and participate.

For information about where to find a publicly-accessible Field Day operation near you, check out ARRL’s Field Day Locator.

arrl.org/field-day-locator