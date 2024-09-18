Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals Tonight

(Anderson .Paak | Photo courtesy of the Old Mill District)

Anderson .Paak

and The Free Nationals

Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals launch The Malibu Tour in Bend next Wednesday, September 18 and it’s their only Oregon play! Great news for those of us anxious to experience his synthesis of sounds. For those unfamiliar, .Paak is unbeholden to any one genre. Rather, he artfully incorporates hip-hop, soul, rock and R&B as you might recognize in songs Am I Wrong, Come Down and recent single collab with Fred again… places to be.

Crowded House

Crowded House have been sharing their special brand of jangle-pop with the world since dropping hits Don’t Dream It’s Over and Something So Strong. Feeling musically adventurous, and as sharp as ever, Crowded House is on tour with their eighth album Gravity Stairs set to make Bend soar Sunday, September 22 with special guests Amble.

