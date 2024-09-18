Denmark’s First Steinway Artist — Jens Elvekjaer

(Jens Elvekjaer | Photo courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

On Sunday, October 6, High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) will open its 17th season by presenting Trio con Brio Copenhagen, an esteemed Denmark-based piano trio who will be making their Central Oregon debut! I had the opportunity to speak with pianist Jens Elvekjaer about his history with the group and his love of chamber music.

Jens is a native of Copenhagen and widely considered to be one of Denmark’s leading young artists, as well as being Denmark’s first Steinway Artist. He has studied in Arhaus, Denmark; Cologne, Germany; and at the Vienna Conservatory. While Jens has had a brilliant career as a soloist, he was eager to chat with me about all the facets of Trio con Brio. The group formed in 1999 in Vienna when Jens met Soo-Jin Hong and Soo-Kyung Hong, sisters from South Korea. After settling in Copenhangen in 2003 and performing around the area, the trio won the prestigious Kalichstein-Laredo-Robinson International Trio Award in 2005 launching them to international renown.

Jens is an enthusiastic supporter of other chamber musicians. Alongside the other members of the trio, he is artistic director at “Chamber Music at Lundsgaard,” a chamber music festival in Denmark. “It is very inspiring. We are privileged to have frequent opportunities to sit on the ‘other’ side and listen to other musicians perform.” Jens also mentioned that the process of programming a festival is very rewarding. It involves lots of listening and research to determine suitable programs that are cohesive. Inspiration comes from a lot of places, including visiting museums, getting outside, and even trying new foods!

When asked about what repertoire the trio likes performing best, Jens said, “We have always been keen on playing Russian and Slavic repertoire.” This is particularly evidenced by the Trio’s latest recording of works by Arensky and Shostakovich. Having formed in Vienna, the Viennese Classics are also close to the members’ hearts. The Trio has recorded the complete Piano Trios of Beethoven and found that it brought them closer to his music. The group is also committed to contemporary music and tries to include something in every season. The Weinberg piano trio in the upcoming concert is a good example, having been composed in 1945. They have also been honored to perform works written for them by modern Scandinavian composers.

For Jens and the rest of the Trio, strengthening musical outreach is one of the most important aspects of classical musicians. “We need to connect the music with other arts to begin with and to put all these works in a context, whether it be political; historical; or emotional, where as many people as possible can relate to the amazing compositions.” One area that the Trio is especially passionate about is getting kids involved in classical music. Several years ago, they began a series of children’s concerts to bring “adult music” in front of kids. Having kids himself, Jens finds providing opportunities to children and young adults is very important.

Please join us on Sunday, October 6 at 4pm at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon for a program of Beethoven, Prokofiev, and Weinberg. This concert is sponsored by Miller Lumber and there will be a pre-concert talk with the artists at 3:15pm. Tickets are available through High Desert Chamber Music by phone or online.

Come hear the music!

highdesertchambermusic.com