Dry Canyon Arts Association Pays It Forward

((L-R) Assistant Superintendent Linda Seeberg, Director of Elementary Programs Chris Morton, DCAA Member Paul Alan Bennett, DCAA Education Board Member Joan Sheets, DCAA Board Chair Mel Archer, Superintendent Charan Cline Ed.D, DCAA Grants Board Member Josie Powell, and DCAA Events Board Member Jay Lowndes | Photo courtesy of Dry Canyon Arts Association)

On Friday December 13, Dry Canyon Arts Association (DCAA) representatives handed off to Redmond School District a large down payment on their pledge to bring visual art education to all Redmond elementary school children. The check for $68,975, accepted by Redmond Schools Superintendent Charan Cline, Ed. D, will be used to implement coordinated visual art programs at every elementary school in Redmond.

Through their new program inaugurated this school year, Jumpstart Art, Dry Canyon Arts Association has dedicated themselves to leveling a funding gap in the Redmond School District budget by providing funding and coordinating visual art education resources for all elementary schools in Redmond. “It is not every day that a group of concerned residents can give to a school district the funds needed to put visual art education into their programs,” said Mel Archer, board chair.

The project ensures that each elementary grade will have the opportunity to participate in hands-on visual art education in the classroom. Art projects will be headed by an artist-in-residence, and will culminate in a display activity including parents and community members. Paul Alan Bennett, a member of the Jumpstart Art committee, noted that because of his many years acting as an artist-in-residence, former students will come up to him and tell him of the importance that one artwork they made in school, or even that they were able to develop the skills they learned in his art class to start their own business.

The project has demanded a level and extent of fundraising DCAA board members had not previously encountered. Mel Archer, board chair, Josie Powell, board member specializing in grant writing, and Brad Rafish, a board member experienced in nonprofit development, worked long hours researching available grants and writing grant applications. “We have worked hard on this project because we know what exposure to visual art meant to us as young kids and we want to make sure our newest Redmond citizens get that same chance to discover the joy of art,” said Archer.

The work paid off with a grant for $25,000 from the Christel and Fritz Gabriel Field of Interest Fun of Oregon Community Foundation. A grant of $7,500 from the Autzen Foundation, one for $5,000 from the Reser Family Foundation, and one for $2,500 from the Deschutes Cultural Coalitions were also welcomed.

The balance of the funds and the heart of the project comes from donations from the community. A large portion of the pledged amount comes from donations from Redmond individuals, DCAA members and community members who donated art, money and time to art raffles at the fall and spring DCAA Art Show and Sales. DCAA has received donations from the Joan Sheets Art on the River Fund, Terrell Carter, Bill Hunt, and the GFCW Central Oregon Woman’s Club, as well as anonymous donors.

This amount is only a portion of the full cost of the mission of Jumpstart Art. Fundraising throughout the community continues. DCAA is actively looking for area corporate and community sponsorships to be able to stabilize the Jumpstart Art project as an annual gift. DCAA is one of the listed Eligible Cultural Nonprofits with the Oregon Cultural Trust (culturaltrust.org). Community donors can participate in Oregon’s cultural tax credit wherein contributions to the Trust can be made by December 31 for a state tax credit.

drycanyonarts.org