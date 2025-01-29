Anticipation Gears Up for 2025 SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle with Announcement of Design Contest Winner, the Opening of Online Early Bird Registration & the Mini PPP Artwork Contest

(Caya Christiansen | Photo courtesy of MBSEF)

The Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation (MBSEF) and SELCO Community Credit Union have kicked the 47th running of the SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle into high gear with the announcement of the winning design in the annual design contest and the opening of the online early bird registration. In addition, the Mini PPP artwork contest submission window opens on Friday, February 1.

“The lead-up to the Pole Pedal Paddle is a celebration in itself, thanks to our artwork contests and awesome community involvement,” said Amy Tarnow, executive director of MBSEF. “This year’s finalists, all from Central Oregon, show a rich sense of place and community spirit with their submissions. Caya Christiansen’s design shines, capturing the essence of the PPP while reflecting a connection to the event and the heart of our region. We’re also excited to see what creativity emerges in the Mini PPP Art Contest from our youngest artists. And with online registration now open for the main PPP event, the energy and anticipation for this year’s race is really taking off!”

Caya Christiansen Wins Design Contest

The winning submission from Caya Christiansen, 22, is now the official artwork of the 2025 SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle, which is scheduled for Saturday, May 17. Christiansen’s design features scenes from three of the seven key SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle legs — alpine skiing down Mt. Bachelor, biking down Century Drive, and canoeing on the Deschutes River — embedded in the words “Pole Pedal Paddle.” Surrounding the title are illustrations of the gear used in each event, highlighting different aspects of the race through both wide and close-up perspectives.

Christiansen, who moved to Bend in eighth grade and graduated from Summit High School in 2021, is currently studying architecture in Munich, Germany.

“Since all the other finalists submitted such amazing pieces of art, I was not expecting to win the contest. But I am over the moon to have won!” said Christiansen, who added that not only did she receive votes from friends across the globe, but that her entry helped her reconnect with friends and former classmates.

Christiansen added that she wanted to “give thanks to my classmate and friend, Anna Könneke, who helped me with the design.”

Christiansen will receive $500 in prize money, a commemorative mug, and official SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle logo wear featuring her winning design. In addition, her artwork will appear on posters, apparel, prizes, and other promotional and event-related materials.

The annual design contest is among the longest-running traditions of the event. Artists of all ages are asked to submit their artwork designs, which are then judged on popularity, uniqueness, and suitability for print by a combination of public voters, MBSEF staff, and SELCO representatives. The selection committee narrowed the submissions to eight finalists, which were then put forth for public vote. Held from Jan. 21 -26, public voting drew more than 1,400 responses.

Online Registration Now Open

Online registration for the 47th SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle is now with early-bird pricing. Produced by and for the benefit of Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation, the annual event is set for May 17 and features race legs including alpine and cross-country skiing, cycling, running, and paddling.

Discounted early bird registration ranges from $55 per person for 12-and-under teams to $125 for elite athletes, and is available through April 13. After the early bird period, prices will range from $80 to $145, respectively. Participants can register as individuals, pairs, or teams.

Held each May, the SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle has been a tradition in Central Oregon since 1976 and annually attracts thousands of competitors from throughout the Northwest and beyond. The SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle is also a critical fundraiser for MBSEF, a Central Oregon nonprofit that creates opportunities through competitive snow sports programs to support athletes in achieving their individual athletic, academic, and personal goals.

SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle organizers are also asking community members to share photos of their experiences in the event, both past and present. These photos will then be used to help promote the 2025 SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle. To submit your photos, please email events@mbsef.org.

Mini PPP Art Contest

Submissions for the Mini PPP Art Contest will open on Saturday, February 1. MBSEF invites artists, kindergarten through fifth grade, to express their creativity and get excited about one of Central Oregon’s most cherished local events. The winning design will be featured as the official artwork for the Mini PPP and will be used on shirts and in other advertising. The winning artist will win a free entry into the Mini PPP for themselves and their team.

The Mini PPP, which is scheduled for Sunday, May 18, is an annual team race for children in kindergarten through fifth grade. Design submissions should reflect the unique nature of the Mini PPP, which stands for “Playful Peers Persevere.”

To be considered for the contest, designs MUST include the following information:

SELCO Kids’ Mini PPP

Bend, Oregon

2025

The letters “MBSEF” somewhere in the design.

Please include artist’s name, age, grade level, teacher, school, phone number, and email of either teacher or parent/guardian with the submission.

Entries must be received by 4pm on Friday, February 21, and can be emailed to events@mbsef.org or mailed or hand-delivered to: Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation, 2765 NW Lolo Drive, Bend, OR 97703.

All submissions that meet basic requirements will be considered by a selection committee made up of MBSEF coaches and staff. The winner will be announced on or before March 1 when registration for Mini PPP officially begins.

For more information about the Mini PPP Art Contest, visit pppbend.com/mini-ppp-art-contest/. For more information on the event, visit pppbend.com/mini-ppp/.

About Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation:

The Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation is a nonprofit organization that creates opportunities through competitive snow sports programs to support Central Oregon athletes in achieving their individual athletic, academic, and personal goals. Its vision is to positively impact the life of every athlete it serves.

About SELCO Community Credit Union:

Founded nearly 90 years ago by a group of fiscally minded teachers, Springfield-based SELCO Community Credit Union today serves more than 150,000 members as one of the largest and longest-standing Oregon-based credit unions. A not-for-profit, federally insured, member-driven financial cooperative with more than $2.7 billion in assets, SELCO provides its member-owners with exceptional rates and low fees on a full range of financial products and services, including banking, mortgages, personal and business loans, investments, and insurance. Membership is available to anyone who lives or works in one of the 27 Oregon or eight Washington counties SELCO serves. For more information or to become a member today, stop by one of SELCO’s 15 branches, visit selco.org, or call 800-445-4483.

mbsef.org • pppbend.com • 541-388-0002