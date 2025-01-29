Get Your Tickets Now for Finding Nemo Jr. at BEAT Children’s Theatre

(Photo courtesy of BEAT Children’s Theatre)

Join Us at the Theatre for Finding Nemo Jr!

We are excited to announce that tickets on sale for our upcoming production of Finding Nemo Jr.! Join us as we dive into an underwater adventure with Marlin, Dory, and all of their friends in this heartwarming and fun-filled musical that the whole family will enjoy.

Show Dates:

Friday, February 7 at 7pm

Saturday, February 8 at 2pm

Saturday, February 8 at 7pm

Sunday, February 9 at 2pm

Location:

Summit High School Theatre:

2855 NW Clearwater Drive

This exciting production brings the beloved Disney Pixar movie to life with colorful sets, lively music, and talented young performers! It’s the perfect opportunity to introduce children to the magic of theater, all while experiencing the story of friendship, bravery, and love. Be sure to bring the whole family for a day full of fun, laughter, and adventure beneath the sea!

Ticket Pricing:

General Admission: $20

Students, Seniors and Veterans: $15

Purchase your tickets today through our online box office.

We can’t wait to see you at the show!

beatchildrenstheatre.org