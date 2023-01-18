Special Valentine’s Day Concert at the Tower Theatre with Steinway Artist Robert Thies

(Robert Thies | Photo courtesy of High Desert Museum)

On Tuesday, February 14 at 8pm, pianist Robert Thies will be featured in the High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) Concert Series at the Tower Theatre for a special Valentine’s Day performance. Concert-goers will receive a rose and custom treat from Goody’s Chocolates. This concert is brought to you by German Master Tech. The program features works inspired by love and romance, including Beethoven’s Pathetique Sonata and Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue.

“Robert has made several appearances in the HDCM Concert Series over the years, and every program is curated with the audience and listener in mind”, states HDCM Executive Director Isabelle Senger. “He has built quite a following in Central Oregon, and we are thrilled to have him return to our Concert Series.”

A pianist of “unerring, warm-toned refinement, revealing judicious glimmers of power,” [Los Angeles Times] Robert Thies is an artist renowned for his consummate musicianship and poetic temperament. He first captured worldwide attention in 1995 when he won the Gold Medal at the Second International Prokofiev Competition in St. Petersburg, Russia. With this victory, he became the only American pianist to win first prize in a Russian piano competition since Van Cliburn’s famed triumph in Moscow in 1958.

As a Steinway Artist, Thies enjoys a diverse career as an orchestral soloist, recitalist, and chamber musician in the United States and abroad, Mr. Thies has developed a reputation as a “genuine”

and “sincere” artist, creating delicately balanced programs and performing in a manner to draw focus to the composer rather than to himself.

About High Desert Chamber Music:

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Now in its fifteenth season, HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts, ranging from piano duos to string sextets. As the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region, HDCM offers an exciting roster of professional performing artists. Tickets for all events are available through HDCM online, by phone, or in person at their office in Downtown Bend.

HighDesertChamberMusic.com