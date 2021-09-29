October First Friday Gallery Events & Exhibit Openings

(Photo | Pexels)

Check out First Friday events, new exhibit openings and artist meet and greets for October’s First Friday in Bend.

Bend Senior Center

1600 SE Reed Market Rd.

541-388-1133 • bendparksandrec.org/facility/bend-senior-center

The Bend Senior Center at the new Larkspur Community Center is showing art by members of the SageBrushers Art Society. Come visit the new facility and enjoy beautiful paintings in acrylic, oil and watercolor, as well as outstanding photography. Showing thru October.

Blue Spruce Pottery

20591 Dorchester E.

541-382-0197 • bluesprucepottery.com

This family-owned business has been making handmade pottery in Bend since 1976. Call to arrange a time to come shop their large selection of mugs, bowls, casseroles, lamps and more. Shop online and have gifts shipped directly to your family and friends. You can also find Blue Spruce Pottery at Red Chair Gallery in downtown Bend.

High Desert Museum

59800 S Hwy. 97

541-382-4754 • highdesertmuseum.org

On October 16, the High Desert Museum will open a new exhibition that explores the intersection of art and science. Rethinking Fire dives into a subject familiar to all in Oregon — wildfire — and examines it through an artistic lens, resulting in works of sculpture, imagery and more.

Continuing thru May 8, 2022 is an exhibit from the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, X-Ray Vision: Fish Inside Out. In an intersection of science and art, the exhibit showcases the evolutionary journey of fish while displaying the ethereal beauty of the images. Species featured in the exhibit include the rainbow trout (Oncohynchus mykiss), native to the High Desert, and others such as Shiho’s seahorse (Hippocampus sindonis) and the rarely seen pelican eel (Eurypharynx pelecanoides).

Continuing thru October 15 is the Art in the West exhibit and online auction, an annual juried exhibition and silent auction featuring traditional and contemporary art that celebrates the landscapes, wildlife, people, cultures and history of the High Desert-a region that stretches from the eastern slope of the Cascades and Sierras to the Wyoming Basin and Colorado Plateau. The entire collection is on exhibit at the High Desert Museum and the 2021 Gallery Guide is available to view online.

And continuing thru October 24 is In Time’s Hum: The Art and Science of Pollination.

To see additional current and permanent exhibits, visit highdesertmuseum.org/exhibitions.

Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery

118 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-325-6225 • jeffreymurrayphotography.com

The Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery features the work of local photographer Jeffrey Murray. Visitors can browse comfortably in the two-story gallery enjoying visually adventurous displays of landscape, wildlife and contemporary work. Open daily Tuesday-Sunday.

Kreitzer Gallery

20214 Archie Briggs Rd., Bend

805-234-2048 • KreitzerArt.com

Please join Contemporary Realist Master Artist David Kreitzer at the Kreitzer Gallery and studio for First Friday 5-8pm, and throughout the month of October featuring Art That Heals. David paints stunning oils and watercolors of water landscapes, vineyard hills, Nishigoi Koi, lilies, Nebraska Mid-West Heritage, the human figure and Central Oregon splendor. Please call 805-234-2048.

In the tradition of Turner and Cezanne, painter David Kreitzer’s love of nature, fantasy and the human form, propels him to create exquisitely detailed, mood-invoking landscapes, figures and striking still life floral studies in a variety of mediums. A full time artist for 55 years, David’s career began with sold out shows at Maxwell Gallery in San Francisco. David grew up as the son of a Lutheran minister who, due to his vocation, moved his family frequently throughout the Nebraska countryside. Kreitzers’ works are in the collections of Howard and Roberta Ahmanson, Hirschhorn Foundation, Revlon Corporation, Olga Corporation, Barnes-Hind Corporation, Sinclair Paints, Lloyd’s Bank, Cargill Corporation and the San Diego, Santa Barbara, Nebraska and Minnesota Museums. Private collectors include Ray Bradbury, Mary Tyler Moore, Michael Douglas, Pepe Romero, Quinn Martin, Raymond Burr and Robert and Linda Takken.

“David Kreitzer…is a highly traditional figure painter who demonstrates how much poetic intensity the old tradition can still contain.” ~Thomas Albright, San Francisco Chronicle.

Layor Art + Supply

1000 NW Wall St., Ste. 110

541-322-0421 • layorart.com

Layor Art is excited to be hosting artist Ryan Harris and his show Uncanny Valet this October. Ryan is an acrylic surrealist who blends flora and fauna of the natural world into a psychedelic patchwork, combining the surreal juxtaposition of human and animal forms, geometric design and bright color palettes. He uses these elements to show the interconnectivity and diversity of the naturalistic world and the harsh reality of its disappearance.

The show goes thru October and can be viewed during Layor’s regular business hours: Monday thru Friday 10am-5pm, Saturday 11am-4pm and Sunday 12-4pm.

Lubbesmeyer Studio & Gallery

Old Mill District, second story loft

541-330-0840 • lubbesmeyer.com

The Lubbesmeyer twins offer a range of work created in fiber and paint. Through the twins’ collaborative process, they distill literal imagery into vivid blocks of color and texture, creating an abstracted view of their surroundings. Call the studio for hours and appointments.

Mockingbird Gallery

869 NW Wall St.

541-388-2107 • mockingbird-gallery.com

Please join us on Friday October 1, from 5-8 pm for Beyond the Surface, featuring three of our very talented artists, Sandra Pratt, Liz Wolf and Dinah Worman. Rich Hurdle will also be here, playing jazz music. This show will run thru October.

With nature and old architecture as her inspiration, Sandra Pratt’s palette has evolved into rich reddish blacks, pale blues, creamy yellows, blue grays and brownish tans.

Liz Wolf’s true inspiration originates from a deeper place in her soul that embraces many indigenous cultures. In some cases her female figures evoke an Asian sensibility — they pose seated in a Buddha-like position and seem captured in moments of rapt reflection.

Dinah Worman developed a process of creating painterly images based on the land mostly around northern New Mexico. Her process begins by triggering inspiration through reference photographs, which lead to small compositions laid-in with watered down black paint.

Oxford Hotel

10 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-382-8436

The Oxford Hotel presents the unique Encaustic paintings of Bend artist, Janice Rhodes, during the month of October.

Although painting with a mixture of heated wax, resin and pigment on a birch board may seem unusual, it actually is a medium that painters have used for centuries! In fact, the first records of encaustic paintings are from ancient Egypt where they were used on Phayum masks for mummies. Encaustics are known for their archival properties and many examples are in museums today.

From quirky animals, vivid flowers, to realistic figures, Janice enjoys creating with this heavily textured and vivid, molten medium. The challenges are there, but so are the rewards.

Peterson Contemporary Art

206 NW Oregon Ave., Ste. 1

541-633-7148 • pcagallery.com

Celebrate October First Friday with PCA in the Franklin Cross Building, and view all of the beautiful art we have on display. The Gallery is a modern dream, encouraging the creative development of artists through all different kinds of mediums and influences. We currently have over 30 artists located locally, as well as all over the country and Japan and Italy — come celebrate them with us!

Red Chair Gallery

103 NW Oregon Ave.

541-306-3176 • redchairgallerybend.com

Red Chair Gallery showcases four artists in October. Sue Lyon-Manley displays new plein air landscapes in pastel, oil and acrylic. Sue Dougherty shows spectacular new wildlife photos. Anne Von Heideken presents gemstone jewelry and Stephanie Stanley displays hand-woven scarves and cowls.

Open 10am-6pm on Monday-Saturday and 12-4pm on Sunday.

Sage Custom Framing & Gallery

834 NW Brooks St.

541-382-5884 • sageframing-gallery.com

Featured artist’s group for October — Plein Air Painters of Oregon.

For the month of October, Sage Gallery features the Plein Air Painters of Oregon. This group of out-door painting enthusiasts was founded in 2003. “En plein air” is a French expression which means “in the open air” and is particularly used to describe the act of painting outdoors. These artists see and embrace the landscape unvarnished, describing for the viewer the beauty before them. Participating in regularly scheduled group paint-outs, the members enjoy the camaraderie and security of painting with others.

Show runs September 29-October 30, hours are Tuesday-Friday, 10am-4pm, Saturday 12-4pm and by appointment. Open until 7pm on First Friday.

SageBrushers Art Society

117 SW Roosevelt Ave.

541-617-0900 • sagebrushersartofbend.com

SageBrushers Art Society presents a group exhibit of work by new members in the society gallery. The SageBrushers Gallery is open Friday and Saturday, 1-4 pm. Stop in and get to know the work of these new members of our community. Showing thru October.

Tumalo Art Company

Old Mill District

541-385-9144 • tumaloartco.com

October Exhibit at Tumalo — Take of Two Deserts.

Dee McBrien-Lee’s new series, Tale of Two Deserts, opens October 1, from 3-7pm during the Old Mill District’s First Friday Art Walk. Wines from VaPiano and Evoke with be served along with appetizers and other galleries and retail spaces are hosting artists.

Tale of Two Deserts takes us from the high desert environment of Central Oregon to the red rock country of Southern Utah. Deeply in love with both places, Dee was inspired to create this series after a spring trip to the St. George area of Utah where she was struck by the vast differences of the places. Reflected in these works, which range from wide open spaces to intimate canyons and secret spots, are her feelings about the two deserts, represented in both abstract and a more traditional style.

Tumalo Art Co. is an artist-run gallery in the heart of the Old Mill District open seven days a week.

The Alexander

1125 NE Watt Way

458-256-6854 • thealexanderbend.com

The Alexander is featuring an exhibit of paintings of wild animals of Oregon by local wildlife artist Vivian C Olsen. Scenes of quail, bald eagles, an owl, Rocky Mountain elk and others, are on display thruout the months of October and November on the 2nd floor mezzanine. Vivian says, “I’ve spent decades painting birds and other wild animals and always focus on capturing their beauty and personalities, and I am always excited to begin new paintings using either watercolor or mixed media.”

Vivian has recently published a Children’s Book of reimagined animal stories based on Aesops Fables. She is the author and illustrator of The Good, the Bad, and the Goofy, published by Amazon — a collection of 15 enjoyable stories accompanied by glowing watercolors of animals behaving “good, and oftentimes NOT!”

The Wine Shop

55 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-389-2884 • thewineshopbend.com

The Wine Shop is showing recent work by Sagebrushers Art Society member Scott Dyer. Scott is showing oil paintings that span a range of subjects — from plein air to figurative to waterscape to wildlife to still life. “I have always been drawn to the idea of capturing a moment on canvas, capturing the beauty, poetry and emotion of that moment,” Scott says. “I draw inspiration from such painters as John Singer Sargent, JW Waterhouse, Joaquin Sorolla, Peter Wood and many others.” Showing thru November.

The Wooden Jewel

844 NW Bond St., Ste. 100

541-593-4151 • thewoodenjewel.com

The Wooden Jewel invites Central Oregon to come in and be amazed at the variety of fine art works — both paintings and sculptures — as well as and unique, contemporary, handmade custom jewelry, all by local and international artists.

