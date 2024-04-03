Auditions, Kids Camp & Opera ~ Phew!

There’s a lot going on in April with the Sunriver Stars!

Auditions for Death of a Salesman

Auditions for Arthur Miller’s Pulitzer Prize winning play are this week in both Sunriver and Bend:

Sunriver Audition Details

Friday, April 5

Saturday, April 6

6-8pm

@ Village Properties Suite 208 in the Sunriver Business Park

56835 Venture Lane, Sunriver OR 97707

Bend Audition Details

Saturday, April 6

2-4pm

Saturday, April 13

4-6pm

@ East Bend Library Suite 170

62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend OR 97707

Available parts and details on rehearsals and performances can be found on the Stars’ website.

2024 Stars Kids Drama Camp Registration Opens April 1

The Sunriver Stars Community Theater (SSCT) is proud to present our Sixth Annual Kids Drama Camp to the children of our community!

This performing arts program is presented FREE of charge! We will be offering separate programs for teens and children.

Under the direction of SSCT Creative Director Victoria Kristy and Managing Director, Janet Grant, children and teens enrolled in the program will SHINE!

Registration for the camp begins Monday, April 1. The online registration form and details of the camp can be found on the Stars’ website.

A Special Fundraising Event

Sunriver Stars Community Theater invites you to attend “An Evening With La Diva: From Bach to Bocelli”. International opera star Nancy Emrick (accompanied by pianist Dr. Stephen Marshall) will perform her favorites from Bach and religious musical theater, art songs and opera. This special event is Saturday, April 20th at a private residence in Sunriver and champagne and hors d’oeuvres will be served. Tickets are $125.00 each and seating is limited to 25 people.

Note: Online ticket sales are not available for this event.

To secure your reservation, please call 541-588-2212.

Volunteer with the Stars

As a nonprofit, SSCT is run by a board of directors which remains an integral part of its success. The Stars would like to invite theater enthusiasts to take part in the planning and maintaining of this beloved community service by applying to join its board. If you are interested in becoming a board member, please email info@sunriverstars.org.

As a nonprofit, SSCT is an all-volunteer organization, and relies on community support in order to offer quality theater experiences to the local community. With hopes of another successful year, SSCT is looking for those with a love for the arts to get involved both on and offstage.

sunriverstars.org