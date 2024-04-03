Central Oregon Mastersingers Previews Vatican (Rome, Italy) Performance of Italian Composers with Central Oregon Community

Central Oregon Mastersingers travels to Italy and the Vatican this summer. The group will preview its “Sounds Italian” program exclusively for Central Oregonians at its free spring concerts, April 20-21 in Bend and Sunriver. The concerts feature Italian composers Giovanni Palestrina (Missa Brevis), Tomas de Victoria (Ave Maria), and Claudio Monteverdi (Cantate Domino). Additional short pieces include Moses Hogan’s Elijah Rock, Robert Lowry’s How Can I Keep from Singing, and Stephen Paulus’ Pilgrims’ Hymn.

Performances will be held Saturday, April 20, at 7pm, at the Nativity Lutheran Church, 60850 Brosterhous Road in Bend, and Sunday, April 21 at 3pm, at the Sunriver Christian Fellowship, 18139 Cottonwood Road. In place of tickets, donations are welcome and will help support the singers’ performances in Italy.

centraloregonmastersingers.org