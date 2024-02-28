Aviara Trio Visits Summit High School as Part of HDCM Educational Outreach

(Photo courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) presents an annual Concert Series that brings some of our nation’s most prominent classical musicians to Central Oregon. As part of their visit to our area, every performer participates in outreach events that include a public Master Class, school visits, or performances at local retirement communities. To ensure equal access, all educational and outreach activities are offered at no cost to students, teachers, schools, and retirees.

“The Summit High School Music program was extremely fortunate to have the Aviara Trio visit our school. The students enjoyed the performance and the opportunity to ask questions of the musicians. As anticipated, it “lit a fire” under some students to practice a little more, listen to a greater variety of music genres, and communicate with each other while playing. What a wonderful treat to have this outreach in our community.” states Orchestra Director at Summit High School Stephanie Seed.

High Desert Chamber Music also offers complimentary tickets to concerts in the HDCM Concert Series to Central Oregon K-12 students when arranged through their school’s music director. To take advantage of this opportunity, students must have their music director contact HDCM.

Remaining concerts in the 16th Season include the Sakura Cello Quintet and Crown City String Quartet. These performances will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Now in its sixteenth season, HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts, ranging from piano duos to string sextets. As the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region, HDCM offers an exciting roster of professional performing artists. Tickets for all events are available through HDCM online, by phone, or in person at their office in Downtown Bend.

HDCM 2023-2024 title sponsors include German Master Tech, Miller Lumber, Hayden Homes, Pine Tavern Restaurant, Drew Family Dentistry, Three Graces & Co., Cascade A&E, Central Oregon Daily, and Newstalk KBND and 107.7 Radio. Additional support provided by Creative Images of Life, and TDS.

highdesertchambermusic.com • 541-306-3988 • info@highdesertchambermusic.com • 961 NW Brooks St. (Downtown Bend)