Bend Artist John Harvey to Release Sophomore EP January 6, 2023

(Photos | Courtesy of John Harvey)

Bend-based songwriter and producer John Harvey is set to release his second extended play (EP) on Friday January 6, 2023. The EP titled It Makes Me Wonder is Harvey’s follow up to his 2021 single What’s My Drug and first EP Second Chances. In December 2021, Harvey had written all the songs and was ready to begin recording. However, January 2022 brought changes and a new attitude. He decided to scrap all the songs he had written and write all new songs. “I think being an artist is about evolving as a human being,” said Harvey. “I recognized some profound changes in my attitude and outlook on life at the start of 2022. The pandemic seemed over and for the first time in years I felt there was a future, a chance to really live. I knew then that I needed to write new material to capture those feelings.”

In late fall of 2022, Harvey held a pre-release listening party for the new EP and got a variety of feedback and comments. Some thought the opening song Have You Ever had a Pink Floyd feel to it. Others said it reminded them of post-Beatle music like Harrison or Lennon. Sweetly laconic and dreamy. The second song It Feels Right was rightly pegged as having a Euro pop feel. Wonder was a favorite citing a meditative quality in the lyrics and music. Overall people thought there’s real accessibility in the music. And that the way the songs were sequenced took them on a journey. Stating that each of the songs have a different feel and flavor. But all were within the same family. “More than anything I loved how the music made my body feel. I felt relaxed when I listened to it but fully engaged mentally…and I guess spiritually,” said one of the listening party guests. Instrumental versions of Have You Ever and Wonder are included in the EP as each song evokes a cinematic soundscape.

The songs were written, recorded and produced by Harvey at his home studio. The EP was mixed in Portland by Larry Crane (Elliott Smith, Sleater-Kinney, The Decemberists) and mastered by Timothy Stollenwerk at (Stereophonic Mastering). For photos and to preview the music please visit johnharveysongs.com/epk.

About John Harvey

John Harvey is an Oregon-based songwriter and producer. He’s been a musician and composer most of his life and comes from a family of musicians and artists. His first solo EP titled Second Chances was released in May 2021 on all streaming platforms garnering positive reviews locally and in European music blogs. The EP also received local radio airplay. What’s My Drug was released in December 2021 as a single. You can follow John Harvey on Instagram @johnharveysongs.

Track List

Have You Ever Standing in the Rain It Feels Right Even Wonder Have You Even (Instrumental) Wonder (Instrumental)

