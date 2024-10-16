Cascades Theatrical Company Presents Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors

Ever wondered what would happen if you took Bram Stoker’s legendary vampire tale and put it into a blender with Mel Brooks, Monty Python, and The 39 Steps? That’s just what happens in this lightning-fast, laugh-out-loud, 90-minute, gender-bending romp. When her sister Mina falls ill with a mysterious disease of the blood, Lucy Westfeldt and her fiancé, Jonathan Harker, enlist the help of famed female vampire hunter Doctor Jean Van Helsing. Their hunt for the dangerous and sexy Count Dracula abounds with clever wordplay and quick-change antics.
Announcing the Cast:
Antony Sparrow as Actor One
Marissa Boragno as Actor Two
Regan Donnell as Actor Three
Brad Knowles as Actor Four
Trevor Graciano as Actor Five
Performances
Friday | October 18 | 7:30pm
Saturday | October 19 | 7:30pm
Sunday | October 20 | 2pm
Thursday | October 24 | 7:30pm
Friday | October 25 | 7:30pm
Saturday | October 26 | 7:30pm
Sunday | October 27 | 2pm
Thursday | October 31 | 7:30pm
Friday | November 1 | 7:30pm
Saturday | November 2 | 7:30pm
Sunday | November 3 | 2pm
Students/Seniors $39 • Adults $42
Additional ticket service fee goes directly back into the preservation and maintenance of Cascades Theatre.