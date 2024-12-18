Call for Artists

(Photo | Pexels)

Site Structures – City of Bend Public Works Campus

The City of Bend in partnership with Art in Public Places (AiPP) seeks to commission designs for three structures: a bike shelter, a trash enclosure and a central utility plant enclosure on the Public Works Campus in Bend.

The artist(s) will design inspired 2D graphic art to be laser cut onto rusted Corten metal panels that will serve as the exterior cladding for the three structures. The artist(s) will provide digital files for the work of art to be used by a local metal fabricator to laser-cut the design onto the flat Corten metal panels. The panels will then be installed onto the structures.

This is a local Call to Artists for art students (16 years and older), emerging and professional artists and graphic designers residing in Deschutes, Crook or Jefferson counties. One or more artists could be selected for any one of the three Site Structures.

The community will have the opportunity to view digital renderings of the 2D graphic art designs and submit their input online or in person in spring 2025. Installation of the work of art will take place in 2025.

The City of Bend and Art in Public Places are dedicated to nurturing, promoting, and preserving a culture of diversity and inclusion, and actively encourage individuals from Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) communities, persons with disabilities, women and LGBTQIA+ artists to apply.

A full listing of the call to artists site context and submission requirements can be found on: artinpublicplaces.org/call-to-artists-public-works-site-structures/

About the City of Bend Public Works Campus: The new Public Works Campus, in Juniper Ridge, will be home to the five public works departments: Engineering, Facilities, Fleet Management, Transportation and Mobility and Water Services. The 35.5-acre site will include offices, meeting spaces, storage facilities, specialized workshop areas and the City’s water lab.

About Art in Public Places: Art in Public Places is a non-profit organization that has selected and donated public art throughout Bend, Oregon since 1973. For over 50 years Art in Public Places has created an enhanced visual environment for Bend residents and promoted tourism and economic vitality through the artistic design of public spaces.

Accommodation Information for People with Disabilities:

To obtain this information in an alternate format such as Braille, large print, electronic formats, etc. please contact Jacob Larsen at 541-647-0696 or jlarsen@bendoregon.gov.

