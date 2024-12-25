Thursday Night at the Museum

(Blood, Sweat & Flannel, exploring the history of a hardworking fabric from logging to skiing to grunge, is open now at the High Desert Museum | Photo by Todd Cary)

Thursday nights in December

Get cozy at Winter Nights with By the Fireside

It’ll be warm and wondrous at the Museum this Thursday evening! Experience the last Winter Nights of 2024, with extended evening hours, engaging exhibitions and festive activities for all.

This Thursday, December 26, wear your comfiest pajamas and take a fun family portrait for our theme By the Fireside. Bring your clean, label-less glass jars of any size (but no bigger than a quart-sized mason jar) and we’ll make delightful lanterns with an easy découpage technique!

Local beverage vendors will provide tasty samples, and dinner or a treat will be available in the Rimrock Café, and Silver Sage Trading will be open. And everyone’s favorites—cookie decorating and storytelling—will be available all evening long.

Space is limited for Winter Nights — members and non-members … please RSVP today!

Winter Nights

Thursday, December 26, 4-7:30pm

Adults and member guests with RSVP: $10

Adults and member guests at door: $12

Ages 3-12 with RSVP or at door: $6

Ages 2 and under: Free

Members get in free!

Museum members who bring a nonmember guest will have their names entered into a raffle to win a wonderful Winter Nights prize!

RVSP

Experience history, art and more at the Museum

Winter Nights and winter break are amazing opportunities to see our temporary exhibitions!

Don’t miss the final weeks of Sensing Sasquatch! The exhibition shares Indigenous art and knowledge around Sasquatch in the High Desert.

Neighbors: Wildlife Paintings by Hilary Baker depicts wildlife native to the High Desert—gray fox, black bear, pronghorn antelope and others. They stand in the foreground with urban encroachment in the background.

And Blood, Sweat & Flannel explores the history of a hardworking fabric, from logging to skiing to grunge.

Temporary exhibitions

FREE with Museum admission

Open everyday of winter break except December 25

10am-4pm

Plan your visit

highdesertmuseum.org