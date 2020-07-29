Call For Artists — Bend Central District Mural Project

CALL FOR ARTISTS: Co-Design Mural and Install with Bend’s Latinx Community

CONVOCATORIA DE ARTISTAS – Español

We are seeking an experienced, collaborative, Spanish-speaking artist to co-design and install Phase Two of #ProjectUnderpass in the North Pedestrian Railroad Tunnel of the Franklin Avenue Underpass in Bend during late summer/early fall, 2020.

Application Due: August 9, 2020 at 11:59pm PST

Contact: Hayley Anderson, info@colw.org, 541-647-2930

BACKGROUND

Central Oregon LandWatch formed the BCD Initiative to build broad and effective support for policies and programs that promote an inclusive, dense, mixed-use neighborhood in the Bend Central District that is well-served by safe and environmentally friendly mobility options. To address the problem of connectivity, the BCD Initiative collaborated with the late Kaycee Anseth to reimagine the Franklin Avenue Corridor as a safe, welcoming and vibrant public space. Together, we chose this corridor because it is a key east-west connection between Downtown Bend and the Third Street Corridor and Midtown Neighborhoods with more than 5,000 people walking, biking and using other mobility devices through it on a weekly basis.

Since the Bend Central District has three times more Latinx residents as the rest of the City of Bend, Phase Two of #ProjectUnderpass focuses on lifting up that cultural heritage for all Bendites to recognize and respect through public art.

This project received a matching grant from the Oregon Arts Commission Arts Build Communities program, and we are currently accepting donations to raise the remaining half. Click here to donate.

CONVOCATORIA DE ARTISTAS: Co-diseño de mural e instalación con la comunidad Latinx de Bend

CALL FOR ARTISTS – English

Estamos buscando un artista experimentado, colaborativo y hispanohablante para co-diseñar e instalar la fase dos de #ProjectUnderpass en el túnel del paso subterráneo de Franklin Avenue en Bend, Oregon a finales de Verano/Otoño de 2020.

Aplicación Cerrada: 9 de Agosto de 2020 a las 11:59pm PST

Contacto: Hayley Anderson, info@colw.org, 541-647-2930

ANTECEDENTES

Central Oregon LandWatch formó la Iniciativa BCD para construir un apoyo amplio y efectivo para políticas y programas que promuevan un vecindario inclusivo, denso y de uso mixto en el Distrito Central de Bend que esté bien servido por opciones de movilidad seguras y amigables con el medio ambiente. Para abordar el problema de la conectividad, la Iniciativa BCD colaboró con la fallecida Kaycee Anseth para reinventar el Corredor Franklin Avenue como un espacio público seguro, acogedor y vibrante. Juntos, elegimos este corredor porque es una conexión clave este-oeste entre Downtown Bend y Third Street Corridor y Midtown Neighborhoods con más de 5,000 personas caminando, en bicicleta y usando otros dispositivos de movilidad a través de él semanalmente.

Dado que el Distrito Central de Bend tiene aproximadamente tres veces de residentes Latinx que el resto de la Ciudad de Bend, la Fase Dos de #ProjectUnderpass se enfoca en levantar esa herencia cultural para que todos los residentes de Bend reconozcan y respeten a través del arte público.

