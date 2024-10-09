CAM Biennial 2024

Every other year Coos Art Museum (CAM) celebrates Oregon’s emerging artistic talent, with a focus on providing an art space for the community to showcase their work without the traditional jurying process.

We are pleased to have so many distinct submissions this year, and hope that you will share your support for the arts and join us for our opening reception on Friday, October 11 from 5-7pm.

The CAM Biennial 2024 will be on view from 10/11/2014-12/29/2024.

The Coos Art Museum has been a cultural focal point of Oregon’s scenic Southern coast since 1966.

It occupies an historic 1936 Art Deco US Federal Building in downtown Coos Bay. The museum offers a wide range of arts activities including exhibitions, art classes, and lectures.

Our hours are: 11:00am-5:00pm Wednesday through Sunday. Closed Mondays and Tuesdays. Museum admission: $5 general, $2 students, veterans, and seniors. Free to museum members.

WE ARE ALL HOMELESS

Exhibit and Artist Talk with Willie Baronet

The WE ARE ALL HOMELESS project began in 1993 when Willie Baronet bought a sign from a person experiencing homelessness, and since 2009, his ever-growing collection of signs has been used in dozens of art installations across the U.S. and the UK.

The Coos Art Museum is honored to have Baronet share his signs with us for this special exhibit, as well as give an artist talk about this project.

The artist talk will be on Tuesday, October 8 from 5-6pm and is free to the public.

WE ARE ALL HOMELESS hopes to challenge stereotypes, inspire empathy, and drive social change.

This exhibit will be on view from October 8-December 29, 2024.

