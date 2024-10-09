Roundabout Books to Host Moon Pacific Northwest Hiking Author Matt Wastradowski

One of Roundabout Books favorite travel guide writers, Matt Wastradowski, will be back at the store on November 7 at 6:30pm to talk about the newly published second edition of Moon Pacific Northwest Hiking, available October 1. The book covers diverse hiking options across Oregon and Washington with maps, directions, and expert advice from authors and hikers Craig Hill and Wastradowski. The new book also includes fun things to do near the trails such as great eats, places to grab a local brew and nearby campgrounds.

Whether you fancy a wander through the damp, dense greens of a rainforest in Olympic National Park or would prefer to revel in a Mars-like red rock landscape in southeastern Oregon, this book has options for you. Watch a stunning sunset on a beach scattered with sea stacks or gaze into the mouth of a volcano crater. Catch a glimpse of a bighorn sheep, see actual wagon ruts on the historic Oregon Trail, and stroll through fields of wildflowers. Walk behind a waterfall or take in sweeping views of the downtown Portland skyline.

Inside the book, readers will find:

Diverse Hiking Options: Whether you plan to take breathtaking coastal walks in Oregon or challenging treks around Mount Rainier, enjoy outdoor getaways ranging from easy day hikes to multi-day backpacking trips.

About Moon Travel Guides

Moon was founded in 1973 to empower independent, active, and conscious travel. We prioritize local businesses, outdoor recreation, and traveling strategically and sustainably. Moon Travel Guides are written by local, expert authors with great stories to tell — and they can’t wait to share their favorite places with you.

Matt Wastradowski is a travel and outdoors writer based in Portland, Oregon. Whether on assignment or just for fun, chances are good he’s doing something that deepens his passion and enthusiasm for the Beaver State and the broader Pacific Northwest. In recent years, he has visited nearly 150 breweries and cideries, hiked hundreds of miles, and driven roughly 20,000 miles around Oregon. He’s camped in tents, yurts, and fire lookouts. And he’s spent countless hours exploring seemingly every backcountry road this state has to offer, often with no bars on his iPhone. Matt has written more than 100 articles for numerous publications, including RootsRated, REI’s Co-op Blog, and Northwest Travel & Life.

Craig Hill’s passion for the outdoors started as a child when his dad routinely dragged him away from the TV and took him to explore the mountains, forests and beaches of Washington. After studying writing at Washington State University, he turned down an opportunity to attend graduate school at the University of Missouri to work as a sportswriter. But even as he covered some of the biggest events in sports, he couldn’t shake his desire to be in the mountains. So, in 2004, he strapped on his old hiking boots and walked away from a promising career and took over as the outdoor writer for The News Tribune in Tacoma. Today, he has a strong track record in Washington’s outdoor community. The National Park Service honored him in 2011 for his contributions at Mount Rainier National Park. Craig serves as the outdoor sports chairman for the Tacoma-Pierce County Sport Hall of Fame and lives in Puyallup, Washington.

