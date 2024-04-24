Cascade Equinox Festival Unveils Multi-Genre Initial Lineup for its Second Edition

(Graphic courtesy of Cascade Equinox Festival)

The festival reveals partnership with the beloved Summer Meltdown Festival.

Friday, September 20 – Sunday, September 22, 2024 at Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond.

3-Day GA and VIP tickets on sale now

“We are thrilled to be welcomed back to the Deschutes County Fairgrounds for a bigger and better year two, with a focus on bringing in local elements from the music to performance art, live painters, art galleries, interactive installations, workshops, kids zone and just about every aspect of the event in between. Having this event in my backyard is a dream come true and I’m so excited to bring this event to the people of Central Oregon.” – Toby White, founder of Cascade Equinox Festival and Bend resident

Building upon the triumph of its debut edition in 2023, seasoned event organizers Gem & Jam and 4 Peaks Presents have just announced the eagerly anticipated lineup of Cascade Equinox‘s 2024 edition. Set amidst the tranquil landscapes of the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond, Oregon, the cross-genre festival will once again captivate attendees from Friday, September 20 – Sunday, September 22, 2024.

Cascade Equinox has revealed a remarkable initial lineup for its sophomore year, showcasing a diverse array of acts that mirror both the vibrant community and stunning surroundings of the festival’s Central Oregon location. With a mission to connect with music lovers from all walks of life, the event seamlessly blends jam, electronic, funk, soul, and bluegrass genres, promising a rich and varied musical experience.

Earlier this month, the festival began to release a wide array of headliners via social media, starting with French trailblazer CloZee, and continuing with additional headliners such as fan-favorite psychedelic band STS9, UK dance duo Jungle, electronic musician and YouTuber Marc Rebillet, Wakaan label boss Liquid Stranger, and Portland-based musicians John Craigie & The Shook Twins.

Now, the festival reveals a handful of exciting support acts including hip-hop supergroup Deltron3030, alternative pop music duo NEIL FRANCES, producer, singer, and multi-instrumentalist Poolside, genre-melding bass maestro Barclay Crenshaw, versatile electro-soul artist Daily Bread, electro-twang outfit Dirtwire, electro-funk duo The Floozies, folk-infused bluegrass quartet Kitchen Dwellers, and Denver-based jamtronica trio SunSquabi. Additional acts gracing the Cascade Equinox lineup are experimental bass producer Ravenscoon, Los Angeles-based house act Justin Jay, American hip-hop virtuoso Sol, funk five-piece The Motet, and queer DJ and rapper Wreckno.

Cascade Equinox will also welcome additional support acts including Assembly of Dust, Cliche, Cytrus, Dizgo, Free Creatures, Goodnight Texas, Goopsteppa, Häana, High Step Society, Karina Rykman, Late Night Radio, Living Roots, Noetik the Alchemist, Madeline Hawthorne, parkbreezy, Ryan Montbleau Band, Spunj, Sugarbeats, Talking Dead, Willdabeast, Wolfchild, Zach Darling, Billy & The Box Kid, Blackstrap Bluegrass, Call Down Thunder, DJPK, Feathered Indians, Fractal, Gonzofuze, Heaven Zest, Joel Chadd, Leadbetter Band, Majitope, Smokestack Lightning, Quattelbaum, Skillethead, Smokovich, Stealhead, Sunsei, Takimba, TEB, The Flying Skulls, The Hasbens, Tony Inorbit, and Tyler Spencer.

The first-ever Cascade Equinox boasted more than 50 acts that spanned the genre spectrum, such as Pretty Lights (marking his first music festival after his 5-year hiatus), Big Wild, Goose, Phantogram, Trevor Hall & The Great In Between, Of The Trees, Emancipator, and many more.

In a show of unity with its local community, Cascade Equinox is teaming up with the Pacific Northwest’s renowned Summer Meltdown Festival, in an exciting grassroots collaboration known as the “Melty Migration.” Following a hiatus in 2023 to secure a new venue, both festivals have decided to join forces to create an even more spectacular experience that will be showcased at Cascade Equinox.

The festival is gearing up for an even bigger second year with a wide variety of experiential programming and activations throughout the Deschutes County Fairgrounds, in addition to its star-studded lineup.

Cascade Equinox Festival will offer a bevy of activities and programming, including a vendor marketplace, workshops, kids zones, a roller rink, carnival rides, culinary commons, a healing sanctuary, yoga, beer and wine tastings, interactive art installations and live art. It will also have wellness experiences such as the Oasis Bath House that includes luxurious boutique showers, and options for enjoying a sauna and cold plunge.

Deschutes County Fairgrounds is the Pacific Northwest’s premier event facility and venue. With sweeping panoramic views of snow-capped mountain peaks, trees, and a creek running through its 340-acre space, Cascade Equinox promises a vast, naturalistic music festival unlike any other.

The festival will offer various camping options, including glamping in the Alpenglow Campground. The centrally-located, boutique campground is just a stone’s throw away from the festival’s epicenter, making it the perfect basecamp for festival-goers who want to immerse themselves in the excitement while also enjoying the comfort and convenience of premium accommodations.

The Alpenglow Campground will offer amenities such as sponsor-activated happy hours, phone charging stations, yard games, dressing room and private areas to get ready, a lounge with music, premium bathrooms, concierge services, a separate private check-in, and a premium parking pass for one vehicle. This campground area will be fenced off with security guards and will have a prime location on grass.

Cascade Equinox Festival will also offer Expo Center RV Park for RV hookups, as well as areas for dry RVs, car camping, walk-in camping, and basic camping packages. All onsite accommodation packages, as well as off-site hotel packages, are available here.

Attendees who have already bought a 3-Day GA pass to the festival have the opportunity to purchase the The Inner Circle upgrade ($249 per person), which will give VIP access to:

Express check-in at the box office

Inner Circle parking on festival grounds

Express entry into the festival, with dedicated Inner Circle – only entrances

Full time hosts in lounges

Beautiful lounge area with comfortable seating & shade

Complimentary snacks and beverages in the lounges

A designated viewing area at the main stage, with unobstructed views of the performers

Inner Circle Private Bars in viewing areas and lounge

Pop-up experiences

Access to private restrooms

A gift bag with festival merchandise and other surprises

Phone charging stations

Cascade Equinox aims to redefine the festival experience, seamlessly merging tradition with innovation. With a commitment to inclusivity and dynamism, this pioneering event caters to the diverse tastes and evolving expectations of its attendees. The festival is driven to showcase the best of the Pacific Northwest region by featuring local artists, food and craft vendors, performers, and more. Going beyond the usual crowd, it seeks to connect with individuals who share its mission, inviting them to be part of an extraordinary and transformative celebration for their second annual edition.

Early Bird GA passes for Cascade Equinox are now sold out. Additional ticketing tiers and payment plans are currently available for all festival passes via https://cascadeequinox.com/tickets/

Stay tuned for additional acts to be announced soon.

Cascade Equinox 2024 lineup

HEADLINERS (A-Z)

CloZee

Jungle

Liquid Stranger

Marc Rebillet

STS9

SUPPORT (A-Z)

Barclay Crenshaw

Daily Bread

Deltron3030

Dirtwire

The Floozies

John Craigie & Shook Twins

Justin Jay

Kitchen Dwellers

Neil Frances (duo set)

Poolside

Ravenscoon

Sunsquabi

Sol

The Motet

Wreckno

ADDITIONAL SUPPORT (A-Z)

Assembly of Dust

Cliche

Cytrus

Dizgo

Free Creatures

Goodnight Texas

Goopsteppa

HAANA

High Step Society

Karina Rykman

Late Night Radio

Living Roots

Noetik the Alchemist

Madeline Hawthorne

parkbreezy

Ryan Montbleau Band

Spunj

Sugarbeats

Talking Dead

Willdabeast

Wolfchild

Zach Darling

Billy & The Box Kid

Blackstrap Bluegrass

Call Down Thunder

DJPK

Feathered Indians

Fractal

Gonzofuze

Heaven Zest

Joel Chadd

Leadbetter Band

Majitope

Smokestack Lightning

Quattelbaum

Skillethead

Smokovich

Stealhead

Sunsei

Takimba

TEB

The Flying Skulls

The Hasbens

Tony Inorbit

Tyler Spencer

cascadeequinox.com