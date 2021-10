(Graphic | Courtesy of Cascade Theatrical Company)

We are looking to cast Doris, our leading lady (25-35 years old) for the classic Christmas story Miracle on 24th Street.

Contact Cascade Theatrical Company or Sue, the director, at 760-473-4619.

Adapted for the stage by Mountain Community Theater. Adapted for the screen from the novel by Valentine Davies and based upon the Twentieth Century Fox motion picture, Miracle on 24th Street.

cascadestheatrical.org