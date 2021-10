(Photo | Courtesy of Tower Theatre)

Maddie Poppe, winner of 2018 American Idol, takes the Tower spotlight and brightens the holidays with acoustic versions of much-loved Christmas classics, from Jingle Bell Rock to O Holy Night. Special guest singer/songwriter Jaymi Dickinson from Cascade School of Music opens the evening with her own favorite songs.

Tuesday, December 14 at 7pm

Tickets now on sale first to Tower members.

Sales open to the public Friday at 10am.

