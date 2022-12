(Photo courtesy of Tower Theatre)

Free Outside

Presented by Jeff Garmire

Tuesday, January 17 at 7pm

On August 28, 2020, mountain athlete Jeff Garmire set out to break the unsupported Colorado Trail record. This meant he had to carry all his food and gear for the entire 490 miles, and complete the trail faster than anyone ever had before. The goal was to cover over 50 miles daily and also capture the personal journey from Durango to Denver…

