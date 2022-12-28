This Week at Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards

Two Events — One Night!

New Year’s Eve Formal Dinner. Enjoy a delicious 4-course meal created by our amazing chefs, Sam and Jerry. Then after, if you are still in the mood, join us for a fun-filled New Year’s Eve Party featuring music from DJ, Casey Hurt, a delicious appetizer buffet, a cash bar with our award-winning wine, and a toast to 2023.

You must register for each event.

Nye Dinner — Click for Details

Nye Party — Click for Details

Sunday Brunch Buffet | 11am-2pm

Please join us on Sunday mornings for our new Sunday brunch in our cozy tasting room. We will have a special rotating menu that will be different every week. This week Sam and Jerry, our chefs will be creating an amazing menu including specialty egg dishes, varied meats and proteins, cheeses, breads and pastries. Non-alcoholic beverages (coffee, orange juice, etc) included.

Peach or Pomegranate Mimosas and our award-winning wine will be available for purchase.

Sundays 11-2pm $32/person

Advance purchase required – click on “select multiple dates” to see other Sundays available.

Sunday Brunch — January 8

Live in the Cozy Tasting Room:

Heller Highwater Trio

Saturday, January 7, 2023

5-8pm

Mike Biggers of Anvil Blasters and Lilli Worona of Dry Canyon Stampede are two well-known Folk/Americana musicians on the central Oregon music scene. This concert they will join up for a dynamic singer/songwriter duo to kick off our 2023 Music Series.

Both write original music that is light hearted, inspiring and fun. Come on out for a night of lilting harmonies, sweet guitar picking and beautiful fiddle playing.

Our winter concerts are in our warm tasting room and tent. Tables and chairs provided Our sunsets are amazing and still plenty of time to share some music!

Wood fired pizza, Caesar Salad, Pub Style Pretzels, Dessert, Award Winning Wine by the glass or bottle, Beer on tap, Soda, etc. available for purchase.

Advance Ticket Purchase Required

Mike & Lilli Tickets

Event Calendar

