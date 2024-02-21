Coming Up… Piano Showcase & A Cappella Festival

We get asked all the time “When’s Arthur coming back??” and “Why haven’t you had that boogie guy back??” …well, here he comes! Read below for details of March 16’s Piano Showcase at the Tower and tap on through to get your tickets today.

This Saturday (February 24) a capella legends are coming to Sunriver, thanks to our friends at the Tower Theatre Foundation. I hope you’ll come enjoy VOCTAVE with me. See you there?

To all who attended last week’s Valentine’s Dinner & Dance Concert – thank you! What a beautiful and sparkling night that was!

A Cappella Festival featuring VOCTAVE

Saturday, February 24

Concert at 3:30pm

Homestead Ballroom

Sunriver Resort

Presented by the Tower Theatre Foundation and Sunriver Music Festival

Individuals: $89

Vocal groups (4 or more singers): $70/person

The Tower presents this year’s A Cappella Festival at a new winter wonderland destination — the Homestead Ballroom at Sunriver Resort! It’s a “don’t miss” day for a cappella fans, music lovers and aspiring singers to share a one-of-a-kind celebration of vocal artistry. Experience the sensational 11-member a cappella ensemble Voctave live in concert! | more details

Buy Tickets Now

Piano Showcase

Saturday, March 16

Concert at 7:30pm

Tower Theatre, Downtown Bend

featuring pianists Sean Chen and Arthur Migliazza

The Sixth Annual Piano Showcase at the Tower Theatre features acclaimed classical pianist Sean Chen and award-winning blues and boogie woogie pianist Arthur Migliazza.

This multi-genre event — including a masterclass, workshop and diverse concert program — celebrates the versatility and virtuosity of the piano.

Tickets start at $40;

age 25 and under $25

Buy Tickets Now

Announcing the Festival’s 2024 Season!

Sunriver Music Festival’s 2024 Season will be held from August 10-23. Led by Artistic Director & Conductor Brett Mitchell, the 47th season will have the theme of Classical Elements. | season details

The Summer Festival opens August 11 at the iconic Tower Theatre in downtown Bend and closes August 23 at Sunriver Resort’s historic Great Hall. Four classical concerts, one pops concert, a brilliant solo violin recital, and a family-friendly “Discover the Symphony” concert will be presented.

The Festival season also features music education events, masterclasses and free, public chamber concerts. Many orchestra rehearsals are free and open to the public.

Tickets for our 47th season for top-tier members go on sale as early as April 1; ticket sales for the public open June 1. Members have first choice of the best seats, plus receive ticket discounts, gifts, invites to special events and potential tax benefits. | more info

We look forward to seeing you in Bend & Sunriver this summer!

sunrivermusic.org