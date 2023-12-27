ETC Presents God of Carnage

A Comedy of Manners, Without the Manners

Bad behavior has never been so much fun. Ellipse Theatre Community (ETC) presents Yasmina Reza’s scathingly funny, Tony Award-winning God of Carnage for a limited two-week run on select dates from January 11 through January 20, 2024 at the Unity Community of Central Oregon.

Taking place in real time over the course of 90 minutes, God of Carnage is a comedy of manners, without the manners. When two 11-year-old boys have a playground fight, the parents of the children meet for cocktails hoping to discuss the situation civilly. But the veneer of polite society quickly falls away, and the evening deteriorates into an intense and darkly funny train wreck of finger-pointing, name-calling, tantrums and tears. Translated from the French by playwright Christopher Hampton, God of Carnage was hailed by audiences and critics alike, winning both London’s Olivier Award for Best Comedy and Broadway’s Tony Award for Best Play.

Aside from being ETC’s first production of 2024, God of Carnage also marks the launch of ETC’s newest production program, ETC NEXT, which seeks to provide audiences theatre that is edgy, thought- provoking, conversation-starting, and more. “As ETC continues to grow and evolve, we have been very intentional in listening to our audience,” says Craig Brauner, ETC president and founding member. “While we’ve had tremendous success with our past productions, we recognize the desire from our community to see and experience newer, boundary-pushing plays and I am excited for them to experience this specific piece.”

Bill Alsdurf, director, says the four characters in God of Carnage are not the type of people you want to have over for dinner. “They’re distinctly unlikable, hiding deep-seated hatreds under cultured facades. But, boy, are they funny. Bolstered by first-rate performances, the four-person production is fast-paced and darkly hilarious, especially in an explosive second half of the play in which the two couples’ passive/ aggressive dislike of each other gives way to outright hostility. Insults fly, animosities are revealed and alliances change from moment to moment. First, it’s one couple against the other. Then, it’s women against the men. Then, it’s every person for his or her self, and God help who’s left standing.”

The cast includes Marissa Boragno, Whitney Garner, Trevor Graciano, and Craig Zagurski. The creative team for God of Carnage includes director Bill Alsdurf, Assistant Director and Stage Manager Jeannie Whittle, and a production team including Amy Anderton, Francescha Anderson, and Tracy Miller.

For additional information and to purchase tickets visit etcbend.org.

