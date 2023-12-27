Under the Marquee

International Fly Fishing Festival

Presented by Fly Fusion Magazine

Friday, January 12 at 7pm

The International Fly Fishing Film Festival or IF4 is an inclusive and far-reaching fly-fishing film event. Consisting of short and feature-length films produced by professional filmmakers from all corners of the globe, the IF4 showcases the passion, lifestyle, and culture of fly fishing. The films have captured the attention of anglers around the world.

Ana Popovic

Presented by 1988 Entertainment

Tuesday, January 16 at 7:30pm

Internationally renowned guitarist Ana Popovic has built her career on defining and describing, on her own terms, the essence of American music, simultaneously pushing limits, bending genres, and reinventing her music and herself with each new record.

She’s shown her commitment to celebrating her guitar-driven, eclectic music style through consistent touring, awards, and recognition for the past 25 years. In the process, she’s emerged as one of the most thoughtful, dynamic, and committed performers in modern songwriting and guitar.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Presented by Tower Theatre Foundation

Friday, January 19 at 6pm

When the Chamber of Secrets is opened again at the Hogwarts School for Witchcraft and Wizardry, second-year student Harry Potter finds himself in danger from a dark power that has once more been unleashed on the school.

This Page to Screen event is in partnership with Deschutes Public Library, Assistance League of Bend and ​Elk Meadow Elementary. Assistance League of Bend will be in the lobby prior to the film to give away free books!

FREE with reservation!

Martin Sexton

Presented by JMAX Productions

Sunday, January 28 at 7:30pm

Martin Sexton returns with what Rolling Stone calls his “soul-marinated voice,” acoustic guitar, and a suitcase full of heartfelt songs.

Sexton’s songs have appeared in television series such as Scrubs, Parenthood, Masters of Sex, Sprung, and in numerous films, though it’s his incendiary live show, honest lyrics, and vocal prowess that keep fans coming back for a new experience every time.

The Little Mermaid

Presented by Thoroughly Modern Productions

February 2-4 and 9-11

Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. This fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs, including “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl” and “Part of Your World.”

Read more about each weekend’s local cast here.

International Guitar Night

Presented by Tower Theatre Foundation

Tuesday, February 13 at 7:30pm

Back by popular demand, this new tour of six-string virtuosos brings together an Italian rocker, a Vietnamese classical guitarist, Brazilian jazz player and an Australian blues singer. Each takes the spotlight for solos along with special duets and collaborations with the entire quartet.

Aviara Trio

Presented by High Desert Chamber Music

Wednesday, February 14 at 7:30pm

High Desert Chamber Music’s annual Valentine’s Day concert! You won’t want to miss this love and romance-themed program. This popular event includes a complimentary rose for concert-goers and a custom treat from Goody’s Chocolates!

This evening is brought to you by the Pine Tavern Restaurant. Join the trio for a pre-concert talk about the program beginning at 6:45pm. This concert preview is free for all ticket holders.

2023 LessonPLAN

Year-End Campaign

Help Us Reach Our Goal by

December 31

Our annual campaign is underway! This year’s goal is $71,000 to provide educational performances for 8,000 public, private and home school students. That’s an increase of 35% in order to meet the growing needs of educators across the region.

Support the Tower Education Fund and make a tax-deductible gift to engage the hearts and minds of local students through world-class performing arts.

Learn more about LessonPLAN here.

