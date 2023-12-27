Live at the Vineyard ~ Brian Hanson Band December 30

(Photo courtesy of Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards)

Live at the Vineyard ~ Brian Hanson Band

Saturday, December 30 | 5-8pm

The Brian Hanson Band is an electrifying country music group that takes great country music (with a little rock here and there) and makes it their own. Whether they’re playing one of your old favorites or you just heard it for the first time, one thing is certain. Feet will be tappin’ and hands will be clappin’.

What makes The Brian Hanson Band stand out? Imagine Charlie Daniels, Garth Brooks and Chris Ledux all wrapped up under one hat: Fiddlin’, singin’ and playing guitar all while moving around non-stop. Have you heard about their vocals yet? The entire four-piece band sings, bringing harmonies typically only found in much larger groups.

The Brian Hanson Band has performed at many events throughout the Northwest. Some of which include:

The Oregon Jamboree

Pendleton Roundup: Mainstreet Cowboy’s Show

The Portland Rose Festival

Sublimity Harvest Festival

Deschutes County Fair: Opener for Trick Pony

Sweet Home Rodeo

Molalla Buckaroo

Chairs and Tables provided for you in our warm tasting room. Wood fired pizza, Salads, Pub Style Pretzels, Dessert, Award Winning Wine, Beer on tap, Soda, etc. available for purchase.

Our sunsets are amazing and plenty of time to share some music!…it is amazing with flowers, beautiful sunsets and great music!!!

Advance Ticket Purchase Required

Brian Hanson Band Tickets

faithhopeandcharityevents.com