Faceout Studio Celebrates 25 Years with Release of Wooden Toy Bookmobile

(Photo | Courtesy of Faceout Studio)

Faceout Studio is celebrating its 25th anniversary this fall by releasing a special edition wooden toy bookmobile, a collaboration with the amazing team at Candylab, New York. “It has been an honor to work with publishers and authors all these years,” says principal, Torrey Sharp. “Our purpose is to illuminate stories and ideas with meaningful and beautiful visual expression. But our role doesn’t exist without amazing writers and avid readers. We wanted to celebrate books and reading this special year.”

Last year during the COVID pandemic, Faceout Studio approached Candylab with the idea of converting its school bus toy to a book-mobile. They enthusiastically agreed. Faceout provided the art and Candylab hand produced the solid beech wood toys featuring the slogans, Books are for Everyone and Read More Books! The bookmobiles can be purchased at faceoutstore.com. “We only produced 250. Get your order in quick so we can ensure they arrive before Christmas,” says Sharp.

Faceout Studio has designed well over 10,000 books since its founding in 1996. It works with hundreds of the world’s top media companies, mid-size publishers, university presses and individual authors. Over the years their work has been recognized by Communication Arts, the AIGA, Print magazine, Eye magazine, Graphis, CMYK, Graphic Design: USA, ECPA, The Chicago Book Clinic, the New York Book Show, the AUP and the American Advertising Federation.

