(Stefan Jackiw | Photo courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) Celebrity Recitals launches this weekend, showcasing the incredible talent of one of America’s foremost violinists Stefan Jackiw! Captivating audiences with playing that combines poetry and purity with impeccable technique, Stefan is hailed for playing of “uncommon musical substance” that is “striking for its intelligence and sensitivity” (Boston Globe).

He will be joined by Canadian pianist Kevin Ahfat, who has been praised as an artist who “leaves no question about his riveting presentation and technical finesse” (Seattle Times). Possessing “a balanced mix of expressiveness and virtuosity” (Musical America), Ahfat is a Juilliard School graduate and Grammy-nominated artist.

This concert will take place on Sunday, July 28, at 4:00pm at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Ticket holders may join Brooke Snavely from Central Oregon Daily in a concert preview with Stefan and Kevin at 3:15pm.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. As the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region, HDCM offers an exciting roster of professional performing artists. Title sponsorship provided by Pahlisch Homes, Cascade A&E, Central Oregon Daily, and Combined Communications.

General Admission $62, Student/Child $15

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon (UUFCO) — 61980 Skyline Ranch Rd. Bend, OR 97703

HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 541-306-3988 • info@HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 961 NW Brooks St. (Downtown Bend)