Goo Goo Dolls Announce ‘The Big Night Out’ Summer 2023 Tour with O.A.R.

(Goo Goo Dolls | Photo by Claire Marie Vogel)

Yesterday, multi-platinum, four-time GRAMMY-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls have revealed the details for their The Big Night Out Tour with O.A.R. The massive summer 2023 tour will kick off on July 24, 2023 in Tampa, Florida at Coachman Park and roll through major outdoor venues coast-to-coast before concluding on September 7, 2023 in Highland, California at Yaamava’ Theater. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, December 9 at 10am local time — to purchase tickets, go HERE. Goo Goo Dolls will be partnering with Joe Torre Safe At Home for the tour, a nonprofit founded in 2002 by Ali and Joe Torre to provide healing and education services to youth who have been traumatized by exposure to violence including domestic violence, child abuse, teen dating abuse, and sexual assault to help break the cycle of violence.

On the upcoming tour, John Rzeznik shared, “I’m so proud to finally be able to announce our summer tour with a great band and our friends O.A.R. It’s going to be an amazing night of great music for everyone so BE THERE!!!”

O.A.R.’s Marc Roberge added, “After working on separate albums in the same studio all last year, John and I realized pretty quickly how much fun we’d have on tour together. We’re all band guys, love being musicians, and started planning a special night that all our fans would enjoy.”

Last month, Goo Goo Dolls wrapped up a major North American headline tour in support of their latest studio album Chaos in Bloom. It marked the band’s first headline tour since 2019 and saw them perform a career-encompassing set that featured multiple songs from Chaos in Bloom along with other hits from their complete discography including the indelible hit Iris , which eclipsed one billion streams on Spotify earlier this year.

The first album of their career to be produced by frontman John Rzeznik, Chaos in Bloom finds the band continuing to evolve just as they have for nearly four decades together. Consisting of ten tracks including singles Yeah, I Like You and You Are The Answer , Chaos in Bloom is an album of biting sarcasm, stadium-ready choruses, and the type of spear-sharp songwriting that’s led them to becoming one of the most influential alternative rock groups of all time.

Currently, frontman John Rzeznik is gearing up to take the iHeartRadio Theater stage in Los Angeles on December 13 for a special acoustic performance. The show will stream at 7pm PT/10pm ET on YouTube.com/iHeartRadio and broadcasted on iHeartMedia’s Hot AC stations.

Goo Goo Dolls — The Big Night Out Summer Tour w/ O.A.R.

July 24 — Tampa, FL — Coachman Park

July 26 — Boca Raton, FL — Mizner Park Amphitheater

July 27 — Saint Augustine, FL — The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

July 29 — Albertville, AL — Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater

July 30 — Atlanta, GA — Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

August 01 — Simpsonville, SC — CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

August 02 — Greensboro, NC — White Oak Amphitheatre

August 04 — Columbia, MD — Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 05 — Wantagh, NY — Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 06 — Bethel, NY — Bethel Woods Center for the Arts — The Pavilion

August 08 — Saratoga Springs, NY — SPAC

August 09 — Bethlehem, PA — Musikfest

August 11 — Atlantic City, NJ — The Borgata

August 12 — Holmdel, NJ — PNC Bank Arts Center

August 13 — Bridgeport, CT — Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

August 15 — Boston, MA — Leader Bank Pavilion

August 16 — Syracuse, NY — St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater

August 18 — Cincinnati, OH — PNC Pavilion

August 19 — Sterling Heights, MI — Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

August 20 — Cleveland, OH — Blossom Music Center

August 22 — Chicago, IL — Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

August 23 — Indianapolis, IN — TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

August 25 — Franklin, TN — FirstBank Amphitheater

August 26 — Maryland Heights, MO — Saint Louis Music Park

August 27 — Kansas City, MO — Starlight Theatre

August 30 — Denver, CO — Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

August 31 — Sandy, UT — Sandy Amphitheater

September 02 — Seattle, WA — TBD

September 03 — Seattle, WA — TBD

September 04 — Bend, OR — Hayden Homes Amphitheater

September 06 — Irvine, CA — FivePoint Amphitheatre

September 07 — Highland, CA — Yaamava’ Theater *without O.A.R.

About Goo Goo Dolls:

Formed by Rzeznik and Takac in Buffalo, New York during 1986, Goo Goo Dolls have quietly broken records, contributed a string of staples to the American songbook, connected to millions of fans, and indelibly impacted popular music for three-plus decades. Beyond selling 15 million records worldwide, the group has garnered four GRAMMY Award nominations and nearly a dozen platinum and gold singles combined, and seized a page in the history books by achieving 16 number one and Top 10 hits. As a result, they hold the all-time radio record for Most Top 10 Singles. Thus far, A Boy Named Goo [1995] has gone double-platinum, Dizzy Up The Girl five-times-platinum, and Gutterflower [2002] and Let Love In [2006] both went gold as Something for the Rest of Us [2010] and Magnetic [2013] bowed in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200. Their music continues to reach new audiences around the world and rack up platinum and gold statuses – including the recently platinum-certified Slide, Black Balloon and Better Days — and has been covered by everyone from Taylor Swift to Phoebe Bridgers and Maggie Rogers, Demi Lovato and more. Among a string of hits, Iris clutched the #1 spot on Billboard’s Adult Top 40 chart for 18 weeks would be named #1 Top 40 Song of the Last 20 Years. The track recently achieved seven-times-platinum status and re-entered the Billboard charts this year, yet again proving the timelessness of Goo Goo Dolls’ illustrious catalog.