High Desert Chamber Music Reports Record-Breaking Year!

High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) is excited to announce that the 2023-24 season was our most successful yet! With a remarkable increase of over 100% in season ticket holders, the award-winning HDCM Concert Series delighted packed houses all season in Central Oregon. This year included the very successful premieres of the Fauré Quartett from Germany and the unique and versatile Sakura Cello Quintet. Our annual Valentine’s Day concert featured the popular Aviara Trio and continues to be a special event draw for our audiences. Another highlight was our first-ever commissioned work by composer Chris Thomas, premiered here in Bend and later in Salem’s Night of A Thousand Lights series. The Crown City String Quartet also recorded this piece at Wille Hall, Central Oregon Community College, for future distribution.

Our Annual Gala eclipsed previous records for both attendance and funds raised, ensuring the continuation of our Educational Outreach programs at no cost to students, teachers, or schools in Central Oregon. HDCM co-presented masterclasses with the Cascade School of Music featuring esteemed musicians Mark Kaplan and David Kaplan. School visits included performances for students of Summit High School, High Desert Middle School, and Caldera High School. Our Spotlight Chamber Players program featured a string quartet and a violin/guitar duo, who will kick off our summer Pop-Up Concerts on Sunday, June 16, at 2pm at Looney Bean Coffee (Father’s Day!).

HDCM also received a record number of grants from the Marie Lamfrom Charitable Foundation, James F. & Marion L. Miller Foundation, Starseed Foundation, Oregon Arts Commission, TourWest, Juan Young Trust, Clark Foundation, and the Deschutes Cultural Coalition. These funds support our touring performers, Educational Outreach programs, new work commissions, recordings, and general operations.

“I am thrilled with HDCM’s current standing,” says Executive Director Isabelle Senger. “Our audience’s appreciation, our invaluable business and individual partnerships, robust foundation support, and our dedicated Board, staff, and volunteers have all contributed to our tremendous success. I am extremely proud of what we have achieved and am eagerly looking forward to the future.”

Looking ahead, HDCM will launch a new series, the HDCM Celebrity Recitals, debuting in July with a performance by one of America’s foremost violinists, Stefan Jackiw. Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate the start of High Desert Chamber Music’s 17th season on Sunday, July 28, at 4pm at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. As the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region, HDCM offers an exciting roster of professional performing artists.

highdesertchambermusic.com • 541-306-3988 • info@HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 961 NW Brooks St. (Downtown Bend)