Jackalope Jamboree 2025 Announces Full Artist Lineup Coming to Pendleton, Oregon, June 26-28

Tickets on Sale Tuesday, December 3

Jackalope Jamboree has revealed the full artist lineup for its 2025 festival, taking place June 26-28 at the historic Happy Canyon Arena in Pendleton, Oregon. Next year’s festival will feature over thirty Americana and country music performances across three stages, with renowned artists like Midland, Paul Cauthen and 49 Winchester, alongside breakout talent such as Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, Vandoliers, Taylor Hunnicutt, and more. Pre-sale tickets will be available on Monday, December 2 at 9am PST, and general ticket sales will begin on Tuesday, December 3 at 9am PST. Tickets can be purchased here.

In addition to performances on the festival grounds, each day will kick off and conclude with pre-party and after-party shows downtown at Great Pacific and on Main Street outside of the Rainbow Café. All shows are free to the public.

Gates for the festival will open at different times depending on the stage and area. The gates for the Queens Barn Stage (presented by George Dickel) and the Food Court will open at 1pm. The gates for the Hodgen Stage and the Blue Mountain Stage will open later at 4pm.

Known for its legendary Pendleton Round-Up rodeo and the iconic Pendleton Woolen Mills, the city is located in the foothills of the Blue Mountains in Eastern Oregon. Pendleton, whose motto is “the real West,” is a town where the best of western tradition and heritage lives on. The community is a sportsman’s paradise and offers festival attendees a vast range of outdoor activities such as fishing, cycling, hiking, hunting, golfing and more.

Presented by Hodgen Distributing, Jackalope Jamboree has quickly become a popular destination festival in the Pacific Northwest. Independently owned and operated, Jackalope Jamboree is a community-inclusive event for music fans of all ages. Food vendors will be on-site with vegetarian options. Oregon-based craft beer sponsor pFriem Family Brewers will offer their beverages available for purchase. In addition, there will be domestic beer and local wine available. Spectators can also shop local merchant booths for a large selection of clothing, jewelry, art and more.

***Click here to watch scenes from Jackalope Jamboree 2024***

Jackalope Jamboree 2025 Full Line-Up

Midland

Paul Cauthen

49 Winchester

Sarah Shook & the Disarmers

Taylor Hunnicutt

Vandoliers

The Lowdown Drifters

Rob Leines

Boy Golden

Jamie Lin Wilson

Rachel Baiman

Ken Pomeroy

Christian Hayes

Jason Scott & The High Heat

Clover County

Tylor & the Train Robbers

Shelby Stone

Dalton Domino

Mac Cornish

Rose Gerber

Smith & Tegio

Jenny Don’t and the Spurs

Darci Carlson

Willy Vlautin

Darby Sparkman

James Dean Kindle & His Country Combo

William Surly & the Barroom Gospel Band

Acosia Red Elk

Neon Prairie Dogs

jackalopejamboree.com