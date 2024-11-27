Jackalope Jamboree 2025 Announces Full Artist Lineup Coming to Pendleton, Oregon, June 26-28

Tickets on Sale Tuesday, December 3
Jackalope Jamboree has revealed the full artist lineup for its 2025 festival, taking place June 26-28 at the historic Happy Canyon Arena in Pendleton, Oregon. Next year’s festival will feature over thirty Americana and country music performances across three stages, with renowned artists like Midland, Paul Cauthen and 49 Winchester, alongside breakout talent such as Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, Vandoliers, Taylor Hunnicutt, and more. Pre-sale tickets will be available on Monday, December 2 at 9am PST, and general ticket sales will begin on Tuesday, December 3 at 9am PST. Tickets can be purchased here.
In addition to performances on the festival grounds, each day will kick off and conclude with pre-party and after-party shows downtown at Great Pacific and on Main Street outside of the Rainbow Café. All shows are free to the public.
Gates for the festival will open at different times depending on the stage and area. The gates for the Queens Barn Stage (presented by George Dickel) and the Food Court will open at 1pm. The gates for the Hodgen Stage and the Blue Mountain Stage will open later at 4pm.
Known for its legendary Pendleton Round-Up rodeo and the iconic Pendleton Woolen Mills, the city is located in the foothills of the Blue Mountains in Eastern Oregon. Pendleton, whose motto is “the real West,” is a town where the best of western tradition and heritage lives on. The community is a sportsman’s paradise and offers festival attendees a vast range of outdoor activities such as fishing, cycling, hiking, hunting, golfing and more.
Presented by Hodgen Distributing, Jackalope Jamboree has quickly become a popular destination festival in the Pacific Northwest. Independently owned and operated, Jackalope Jamboree is a community-inclusive event for music fans of all ages. Food vendors will be on-site with vegetarian options. Oregon-based craft beer sponsor pFriem Family Brewers will offer their beverages available for purchase. In addition, there will be domestic beer and local wine available. Spectators can also shop local merchant booths for a large selection of clothing, jewelry, art and more.
***Click here to watch scenes from Jackalope Jamboree 2024***
Jackalope Jamboree 2025 Full Line-Up
Midland
Paul Cauthen
49 Winchester
Sarah Shook & the Disarmers
Taylor Hunnicutt
Vandoliers
The Lowdown Drifters
Rob Leines
Boy Golden
Jamie Lin Wilson
Rachel Baiman
Ken Pomeroy
Christian Hayes
Jason Scott & The High Heat
Clover County
Tylor & the Train Robbers
Shelby Stone
Dalton Domino
Mac Cornish
Rose Gerber
Smith & Tegio
Jenny Don’t and the Spurs
Darci Carlson
Willy Vlautin
Darby Sparkman
James Dean Kindle & His Country Combo
William Surly & the Barroom Gospel Band
Acosia Red Elk
Neon Prairie Dogs