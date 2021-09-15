Still Time to Buy Tickets for The Importance of Being Earnest

(Image | Courtesy of Cascades Theatrical Company)

The Importance of Being Earnest, a play by Oscar Wilde, continues at the Cascades Theatrical Company through September 19.

In Oscar Wilde’s most famous and final play, wealthy and bored protagonists Jack Worthing and Algernon Moncrieff court two women, Gwendolen Fairfax and Cecily Cardew, pretending to be men named Ernest. Jack, who resides in the country, introduces a devious and unruly brother named Ernest who resides in the city so that he can be reckless in one place while also being arguably mature in another. Algernon pretends to have to check in on a pale and sickly fellow named Bunbury when he is introduced to responsibilities or events he does not desire to participate in. Eventually, upon hearing of Cecily Cardew, Jack’s ward, from Jack, he pretends to be Ernest as well. The show is full of dramatic, romantic proposals that are only thwarted by the womens’ claim that they must marry a man named Ernest. The comedy follows a common structure, often seen in Shakespearean comedies, of misunderstandings and mistaken identities.

The Theory of Relativity

Next up on the Cascades Theatrical Company calendar is Cascades Teen Theatre’s The Theory of Relativity, with music and lyrics by Neil Bartram based on the book by Brian Hill and directed by Justin Tilton. This moving and unconventional song cycle bursts with originality as it examines the interconnectedness of us all through life’s shared experiences – from the hilarious to the heartbreaking.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Later in October, The Rocky Horror Picture Show takes the stage October 22-31.

The cult classic follows the adventures of a young couple, Brad and Janet, who become trapped in a mysterious castle filled with eccentric characters as they travel through a town called Denton. At the heart of the castle is Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a mad scientist of extraterrestrial origins who leads the mysterious Annual Transylvanian Convention. The film will screen complete with a shadow cast, in which actors perform in front of the screen as the film plays. The shadow cast tradition is popular among cult movie enthusiasts, and will be performed by local actors.

