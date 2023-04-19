Open Your Season at Woodlands

Directly benefiting Sunriver Music Festival, golfing buddies come together on Sunriver Resort’s Woodlands Course on June 4 for the 15th annual Swings fore Strings tournament. With a shotgun start and scramble format, this is a lighthearted way to kick off your summer of Sunriver golfing.

Worth noting: a regular 18 holes of golf in prime time at the internationally-celebrated Woodlands Course is already around the same price….by choosing to play in Swings fore Strings, you get those same 18 holes, PLUS free Sunriver Brewing beer all day, PLUS a catered dinner from Sunriver Resort, PLUS the good feelings knowing you’re partnering with Central Oregon’s premier classical music organization – Sunriver Music Festival – and helping ensure the future of music.

SIGN UP TODAY at sunrivermusic.org or by calling 541-593-9310.

All proceeds from Swings fore Strings benefit the missions of Sunriver Music Festival, including the Young Artists Scholarship program and August 4-17’s landmark Summer Festival featuring professional orchestra musicians from around the world.

Sunriver Music Festival is committed to expanding the audience for classical music by nurturing the next generation of artistic talent and by presenting a world-class musical experience for Central Oregon residents and visitors.

